Very confused Geraint Thomas (not the Ineos one) thanked by Tadej Pogačar; Police spot bike theft outside...during morning meeting; Froome DNF; One last Tour de France mountain showdown; Phil Gil announces retirement + more on the live blog

"Unfortunately I've got some pretty disappointing news to share this morning," Froome said in a video message. "A test has revealed that I have contracted Covid so I'm not going to be taking the start today.

"I'm really disappointed not to be able to roll into Paris and finish off this Tour de France, it's been an extremely special race for us as a team and me personally. I've really been finding my legs again and want to thank everyone for the support.

"I'm going to head home, switch off for a few days and refocus on being ready for the Vuelta a España."

A cruel end, but we'll all remember Alpe d'Huez for a very long time...