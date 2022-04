The next Tadej Pogačar? 15-year-old boy smashes 340km at 27km/h; Should you use WD-40 on your chain?; Aero bars; You can't park there, Sir; Mur de Huy hell; Commute checklist; "A cycling city" + more on the live blog

Prior to this morning, 12 of the past 15 winners of the women's Flèche Wallonne were from the Netherlands, the last seven (all Anna van der Breggen) were all Dutch winners too.

But, Annemiek van Vleuten could not quite make that 13 from 16, as Marta Cavalli rounded the Movistar rider as the steepest ramps of the infamous Mur de Huy softened, meaning the Italian is on for the Amstel Gold, Flèche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège hat-trick.

Just look at those gradients...

🥇 Amstel Gold Race

🥇 𝐋𝐚 𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞 🇮🇹 Marta Cavalli ends the Dutch domination at Fleche Wallonne 🙌#FWwomen | @marta_cavalli98 | @FDJ_NAqui_Fut pic.twitter.com/rOFZfn8f9e — Eurosport (@eurosport) April 20, 2022

Mur de Huy is one of the hardest climbs on the calendar and makes the pros look like us lot blowing our way up the local rise. The men's race is underway, with three-time champ Julian Alaphilippe back to defend his crown against: five-time winner Alejandro Valverde, Michael Woods, Tadej Pogačar and Tom Pidcock. The only big-name missing is Alec Perry...

Tadej's tuft is out, can anyone beat him?