Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech

Ribble releases Endurance Ti Disc road bike

UK brand adds new titanium model, and you can opt for either a standard build or choose your own spec
by Mat Brett
Thu, Apr 02, 2020 10:07
0

Ribble has introduced a new titanium Endurance Ti Disc road bike to its extensive range.

The Ribble Endurance Ti Disc has a frame that’s made from custom profiled and tapered triple-butted 3AL/2.5V titanium with brushed finish detailing, with a chrome head badge.

As the name suggests, the geometry is endurance focused. The medium sized model, for example, has a 55cm top tube, 51cm seat tube and 15cm head tube. The stack is 541mm and the reach is 390mm.

How to use bike geometry tables and what it all means

The seatstays are dropped (they join the seat tube much lower than the junction with the top tube), the idea being to increase compliance and improve power transfer to the drivetrain, and you get a 44mm head tube with a full-carbon monocoque front fork and tapered steerer for front-end stiffness.

The cables are routed internally.

The Ribble Endurance Ti Disc comes in three suggested builds – Sport with Shimano a 105 groupset at £2,299Enthusiast with Shimano Ultegra at £3,299, and the Pro with Shimano Ultegra Di2 at £4,299

If you prefer can use Ribble’s online BikeBuilder tool to choose your own spec based on your preferences and budget.

Here’s how to use Ribble’s BikeBuilder tool.

Get more info on Ribble’s website. 

Ribble
Ribble 2020
2020 Ribble Endurance Ti Disc
endurance bike
titanium bike
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments