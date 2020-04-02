Ribble releases Endurance Ti Disc road bike

Ribble has introduced a new titanium Endurance Ti Disc road bike to its extensive range.

The Ribble Endurance Ti Disc has a frame that’s made from custom profiled and tapered triple-butted 3AL/2.5V titanium with brushed finish detailing, with a chrome head badge.

As the name suggests, the geometry is endurance focused. The medium sized model, for example, has a 55cm top tube, 51cm seat tube and 15cm head tube. The stack is 541mm and the reach is 390mm.

The seatstays are dropped (they join the seat tube much lower than the junction with the top tube), the idea being to increase compliance and improve power transfer to the drivetrain, and you get a 44mm head tube with a full-carbon monocoque front fork and tapered steerer for front-end stiffness.

The cables are routed internally.

The Ribble Endurance Ti Disc comes in three suggested builds – Sport with Shimano a 105 groupset at £2,299, Enthusiast with Shimano Ultegra at £3,299, and the Pro with Shimano Ultegra Di2 at £4,299.

If you prefer can use Ribble’s online BikeBuilder tool to choose your own spec based on your preferences and budget.

Get more info on Ribble’s website.