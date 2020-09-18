Rose statement on ceasing UK bike sales; Lukas Pöstlberger stung in the mouth by a bee, abandons TDF; LTNs compared to Holocaust by disgruntled driver; Jumbo-Visma boss thrown off Tour after mechanical doping check row + more on the live blog

A female cyclist was saved by a community patrol boat on the Grand Western Canal in Devon after falling off under a bridge.

In Your Area report that the woman - a nurse in her 60s - fell off after hitting the brakes while cycling underneath East Manley Bridge near Tiverton on Wednesday afternoon, and was transported back to the basin by the patrol boat before going to hospital.

A spokesperson for the Grand Western Canal rangers said that cycling under the canal bridges was prohibited, and the incident highlighted the need to heed the signs along the canal path route: “We are sorry to hear about this accident but are pleased to hear that the community patrol boat was able to help the lady", said the spokesperson.

“It does highlight the importance of following the instructions on the signs at the bridges. The canal rangers will always speak to any inconsiderate cyclists we meet failing to take due care at bridges, but we do have to fit this in around a very demanding workload just keeping on top of the basic maintenance of the country park.

“Unfortunately within any user group there always seems to be a minority of belligerent and inconsiderate people who think only of themselves; whether it is cyclists riding dangerously, dog walkers failing to pick up their dog’s mess, speeding boaters or anglers leaving rubbish and discarded tackle.

“The latest approach reflected in the new signage at the bridges is to try and get cyclists to appreciate the dangers they pose to others if cycling under the bridges - especially more vulnerable towpath users. We will back this up by speaking to the cyclists we meet, explaining to them the dangers posed by cycling under the bridges where this is prohibited.”

While there is no countrywide law that prevents cycling under canal bridges in the UK, the Canal and River Trust advise cyclists to exercise caution and respect local by-laws.

Their guidance says: "Remember that pedestrians have priority. If you encounter oncoming pedestrians or cyclists beneath bridges, give way to them and be extra careful at bends and entrances where your visibility may be limited. It’s a different pace to cycling on the roads.

"While the majority of our waterways are open to cyclists, please keep an eye out for ‘no cycling’ signs along the way. You may need to dismount where needed and use common sense in busy or restricted areas, recognising that pedestrians have priority."