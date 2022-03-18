How not to park: Tesco delivery driver just misses cyclist; Why don't cyclists use cycle lanes, No. 9,473; Eight miles of closed central London roads + more on the live blog

'Every little helps' presumably refers to how much extra space you should give this Tesco delivery driver whacking the van into a space, regardless of the cyclist waiting to ride off.

Hello @Tesco. Broom Rd, Teddington, TW11 9PQ, 11.11 this morning. My bike is on the road, I’m about to mount and move off. Your driver wants to park where I am so he just pretends I’m not there. Unbelievable. @RichmondCycling pic.twitter.com/Hp23lxFuZZ — hauntedbastardmeat (@hauntedbastard) March 17, 2022

"My bike is on the road, I’m about to mount and move off. Your driver wants to park where I am so he just pretends I’m not there. Unbelievable," the rider explained after this incident in Teddington yesterday morning.

Reporting supermarket drivers is a bit hit-and-miss, pardon the pun, with another rider predicting either no response or an all-too-public 'ask you to DM us' to get the angry mob off their back...

They rarely respond, same for all the supermarkets, they have only one directive to their drivers, get the job done and we don’t care how you do it — Urban_Manc (@MancUrban) March 18, 2022

We've covered our fair share of dodgy delivery driving in our time...

> "That's a human being" - Chris Boardman slams Sainsbury's response to close pass video

In 2017, a cyclist sued Tesco for more than £100,000 after a delivery driver allegedly drove into and then over her in London.

Kate McElroy was riding to work in December when the driver pulled out in her path at the junction of Southwark Bridge Road and Great Guildford Street.

McElroy was knocked to the ground and went under the van. The driver is said to have driven over her, crushing her pelvis.