How not to park: Tesco delivery driver just misses cyclist; Why don't cyclists use cycle lanes, No. 9,473; Eight miles of closed central London roads + more on the live blog

It's Friday and Dan Alexander will be trying his best to deliver something vaguely coherent on Friday's live blog (cut him some slack, yesterday was St Patrick's Day)...
Fri, Mar 18, 2022 09:18
6
10:56
Eight miles of closed central London roads — RideLondon FreeCycle returns after two-year absence
RideLondon Freecycle (picture credit TfL)

RideLondon FreeCycle is back, returning to eight miles of closed central London roads on Sunday 29 May. Aimed at families and riders of all abilities, the traffic-free route passes many of London’s most famous streets and iconic landmarks including:

   - Bank of England
   - Guildhall Yard
   - Holborn Viaduct
   - London Eye
   - Piccadilly
   - Pall Mall
   - Somerset House
   - Southbank
   - St Paul’s Cathedral
   - Strand
   - Trafalgar Square
   - Waterloo Bridge
   - Westminster Bridge
   - Victoria Embankment

The day starts at 10.00, finishing at 15.00 and includes four Festival Zones at Lincoln’s Inn Fields, Waterloo Place, Guildhall Yard and St Paul’s Churchyard and Paternoster Square. 

Hugh Brasher, Event Director of RideLondon, said: "RideLondon FreeCycle is a unique day. It’s wonderful and uplifting to see London’s most famous streets handed over to bicycles with riders of all ages and backgrounds on all sorts of different bikes enjoying traffic-free roads."

You can sign-up to the event here...

10:50
Why don't cyclists use cycle lanes, No. 9,473

Another classic for the folder.... 

09:06
How not to park: Tesco delivery driver just misses cyclist

'Every little helps' presumably refers to how much extra space you should give this Tesco delivery driver whacking the van into a space, regardless of the cyclist waiting to ride off.

"My bike is on the road, I’m about to mount and move off. Your driver wants to park where I am so he just pretends I’m not there. Unbelievable," the rider explained after this incident in Teddington yesterday morning.

Reporting supermarket drivers is a bit hit-and-miss, pardon the pun, with another rider predicting either no response or an all-too-public 'ask you to DM us' to get the angry mob off their back...

We've covered our fair share of dodgy delivery driving in our time...

> "That's a human being" - Chris Boardman slams Sainsbury's response to close pass video

In 2017, a cyclist sued Tesco for more than £100,000 after a delivery driver allegedly drove into and then over her in London.

Kate McElroy was riding to work in December when the driver pulled out in her path at the junction of Southwark Bridge Road and Great Guildford Street.

McElroy was knocked to the ground and went under the van. The driver is said to have driven over her, crushing her pelvis.

