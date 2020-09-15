Tour de France Stage 16: Lennard Kämna takes solo win

Lennard Kämna of Bora-Hansgrohe, pipped to victory on the Puy Mary on Friday, has won Stage 16 of the race at Villard de Lans today after attacking on the day's final categorised climb and riding away to victory.

With Ineos Grenadiers adjusting its goals for the remainder of the race after defending champion Egan Bernal fell out overall contention on the Grand Colombier yesterday, Richard Carapaz and Pavel Sivakov were also in today's break, respectively finishing second and fourth.

Third place on the 164km stage from La Tour du Pin went to Groupama-FDJ's Sebastien Reichenbach.

A quarter of an hour back down the road, and ahead of two more big mountain stages tomorrow and Thursday, second-overall Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates twice attacked on the day's final climb.

He would roll over the line just ahead of fellow Slovenian and race leader Primoz Roglic, and while the gap between the pair may remain at 40 seconds this evening, it's a sure sign that the 21-year-old Pogacar, winner of two stages already this year, still has his eyes on the ultimate prize.

Full report and reaction to follow.