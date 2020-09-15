Support road.cc

Tour de France 2020 Stage 16 (picture credit Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Tour de France Stage 16: Lennard Kämna takes solo win

Bora-Hansgrohe rider attacked on final categorised climb and rode alone to victory
by Simon_MacMichael
Tue, Sep 15, 2020 16:43
0
Lennard Kämna of Bora-Hansgrohe, pipped to victory on the Puy Mary on Friday, has won Stage 16 of the race at Villard de Lans today after attacking on the day's final categorised climb and riding away to victory.

With Ineos Grenadiers adjusting its goals for the remainder of the race after defending champion Egan Bernal fell out overall contention on the Grand Colombier yesterday, Richard Carapaz and Pavel Sivakov were also in today's break, respectively finishing second and fourth.

Third place on the 164km stage from La Tour du Pin went to Groupama-FDJ's Sebastien Reichenbach.

A quarter of an hour back down the road, and ahead of two more big mountain stages tomorrow and Thursday, second-overall Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates twice attacked on the day's final climb.

He would roll over the line just ahead of fellow Slovenian and race leader Primoz Roglic, and while the gap between the pair may remain at 40 seconds this evening, it's a sure sign that the 21-year-old Pogacar, winner of two stages already this year, still has his eyes on the ultimate prize.

Full report and reaction to follow.

Tour de France 2020
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

