CyclingMikey says second angle of Gandalf Corner stand-off with Sir Ian McKellen's agent proves he didn't jump onto bonnet; Cav Q&A gets existential + more on the live blog

One more day and you can all head off into the weekend... Dan Alexander is bringing you home with Friday's live blog...
Fri, Oct 14, 2022 09:07
08:57
Cav Q&A gets existential

What's the meaning of life? Is there life after death? These probably aren't the sort of questions Zwift expected to pop up when they put out the call for fan input for an interview with Cav...

Let the amusing interrogation begin...

07:55
CyclingMikey releases second angle of Gandalf Corner stand-off with Sir Ian McKellen's agent to prove he didn't jump onto bonnet

If you missed yesterday's news, the agent of Sir Ian McKellen (and several other big-name actors) was cleared of assaulting CyclingMikey over an incident at Regent's Park's infamous Gandalf Corner in September 2021.

Dubbed Gandalf Corner due to Mikey's 'you shall not pass' interventions to motorists ignoring the keep left sign to cut the corner, and beat the traffic, on the wrong side of the road, since seeing the footage some have somewhat strangely come to the conclusion the road safety campaigner might have jumped onto the bonnet deliberately...

Accusations Mikey rubbished by releasing this second angle last night...

Regardless, a jury at Southwark Crown Court acquitted the theatrical agent of dangerous driving and common assault...

Dan Alexander

