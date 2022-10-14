CyclingMikey says second angle of Gandalf Corner stand-off with Sir Ian McKellen's agent proves he didn't jump onto bonnet; Cav Q&A gets existential + more on the live blog

If you missed yesterday's news, the agent of Sir Ian McKellen (and several other big-name actors) was cleared of assaulting CyclingMikey over an incident at Regent's Park's infamous Gandalf Corner in September 2021.

Dubbed Gandalf Corner due to Mikey's 'you shall not pass' interventions to motorists ignoring the keep left sign to cut the corner, and beat the traffic, on the wrong side of the road, since seeing the footage some have somewhat strangely come to the conclusion the road safety campaigner might have jumped onto the bonnet deliberately...

Accusations Mikey rubbished by releasing this second angle last night...

To give the lie to all this "jumped on his bonnet" rubbish, here's a top down view. He's pushing me back, he drives into me several times, eventually I have to hold on to save myself from going under his car. I never go forwards to his car. pic.twitter.com/CH3WEL22Ql — CyclingMikey (@MikeyCycling) October 13, 2022

Regardless, a jury at Southwark Crown Court acquitted the theatrical agent of dangerous driving and common assault...