Unbelievable Jeff! Former Sky Sports presenter’s car slashed – and some claim a bike pedal was responsible; Local press in pro-cycle lane shocker as “waste of money” cycleway lauded; Extreme weather shortens “mud fest” Spanish race + more on the live blog

In an incident that almost certainly would have evaded his old Soccer Saturday colleague – and walking meme before memes were even a thing – Chris Kamara, former Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling returned to his car in Chesterfield last night only to find it stabbed and slashed by vandals.

Stelling, who was hosting an ‘Evening With’ event at the Derbyshire town’s Winding Wheel Theatre when his car was targeted, posted a now-deleted image of the damage on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Thanks Chesterfield. Anyone who knows the scumbags who did this to my car while I was trying to entertain people please let me know. What the f*** has happened to people,” the former Countdown presenter wrote, before adding that the incident had been reported to the police.

So, who could be responsible for such a heinous crime?

Well, according to Twitter’s well-trained army of sleuths, it was quite obviously the act of one specific type of person: A cyclist. Obviously.

And no, I’m not joking.

Looks like the pedal of a bike , the shape of it x — Cat (@kittycat542) February 12, 2024

“Looks like the pedal of a bike, the shape of it,” the Columbo-esque Cat wrote, putting an end to Jeff’s search for the culprit in one fell tweet.

No that’s definitely Jeff’s car. — Paul Cook (@runningpaul) February 12, 2024

Needless to say, Cat’s immediate jump to ‘Oh, it must have been a cyclist’ sparked some merriment – a touch of anger and confusion – among the bike riding sorts on the social media app.

“Was Boudica riding it?” asked Beatnik69, prompting me to imagine the ancient British queen leading out Lorena Wiebes during this year’s Tour de France Femmes.

“That makes sense, I use my pedals as can openers all the time since they’re so sharp and cut through metal so easily,” added jaj991, using the lesser known social media concept of irony to great effect.

“Several people have commented that having something so sharp close to my feet/legs isn't a good idea but I can’t see an issue.”

“To be fair, I did see Jeremy Vine around this area yesterday evening,” said Spencer.

Others were a touch blunter in their response to Cat’s conclusion.

“Are your bike pedals also knives? What f***ing pedals you using? It’s sliced through the car mate,” said Rhys.

“A bike pedal? Away and have a word with yourself,” wrote Carl, while Mark added: “If you think a bike pedal could rip a car door apart like that you’re insane.”

Unbelievable Jeff…