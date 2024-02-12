Support road.cc

Live blog

Unbelievable Jeff! Former Sky Sports presenter’s car slashed – and some claim a bike pedal was responsible; Local press in pro-cycle lane shocker as “waste of money” cycleway lauded; Extreme weather shortens “mud fest” Spanish race + more on the live blog

Cav’s off the mark, Pidcock’s back winning on the MTB, and Remco’s already busy Remco-ing – Oh, and Ryan Mallon’s back with more cycling news and views on the Monday live blog. What more could you possibly want?
Mon, Feb 12, 2024 10:31
21
Unbelievable Jeff! Former Sky Sports presenter’s car slashed – and some claim a bike pedal was responsible; Local press in pro-cycle lane shocker as “waste of money” cycleway lauded; Extreme weather shortens “mud fest” Spanish race + more on the live blogJeff Stelling's car slashed by vandals in Chesterfield (Jeff Stelling, Twitter)
13:46
First comedy cycling spectator fall of the season, courtesy of the Tour Colombia

Ah, it warms the soul, it really does.

11:56
“That makes sense, I use my pedals as can openers all the time”: Unbelievable Jeff! Former Sky Sports presenter’s car slashed – and some claim a bike pedal was responsible (leading to some hilarity among cyclists on social media)

In an incident that almost certainly would have evaded his old Soccer Saturday colleague – and walking meme before memes were even a thing – Chris Kamara, former Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling returned to his car in Chesterfield last night only to find it stabbed and slashed by vandals.

Stelling, who was hosting an ‘Evening With’ event at the Derbyshire town’s Winding Wheel Theatre when his car was targeted, posted a now-deleted image of the damage on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Jeff Stelling's car slashed by vandals in Chesterfield (Jeff Stelling, Twitter)

“Thanks Chesterfield. Anyone who knows the scumbags who did this to my car while I was trying to entertain people please let me know. What the f*** has happened to people,” the former Countdown presenter wrote, before adding that the incident had been reported to the police.

So, who could be responsible for such a heinous crime?

Well, according to Twitter’s well-trained army of sleuths, it was quite obviously the act of one specific type of person: A cyclist. Obviously.

And no, I’m not joking.

“Looks like the pedal of a bike, the shape of it,” the Columbo-esque Cat wrote, putting an end to Jeff’s search for the culprit in one fell tweet.

Needless to say, Cat’s immediate jump to ‘Oh, it must have been a cyclist’ sparked some merriment – a touch of anger and confusion – among the bike riding sorts on the social media app.

“Was Boudica riding it?” asked Beatnik69, prompting me to imagine the ancient British queen leading out Lorena Wiebes during this year’s Tour de France Femmes.

“That makes sense, I use my pedals as can openers all the time since they’re so sharp and cut through metal so easily,” added jaj991, using the lesser known social media concept of irony to great effect.

“Several people have commented that having something so sharp close to my feet/legs isn't a good idea but I can’t see an issue.”

“To be fair, I did see Jeremy Vine around this area yesterday evening,” said Spencer.

Others were a touch blunter in their response to Cat’s conclusion.

“Are your bike pedals also knives? What f***ing pedals you using? It’s sliced through the car mate,” said Rhys.

“A bike pedal? Away and have a word with yourself,” wrote Carl, while Mark added: “If you think a bike pedal could rip a car door apart like that you’re insane.”

Unbelievable Jeff…

13:03
New season, new race name, and the same old challenges (caused this time by impatient, dangerous motorists): Uber driver almost hits cyclists at British road race

Concerning footage filmed at Sunday’s Portsdown Classic road race in Hampshire – the successor of the traditional season-opening Perfs Pedal National B race – showed the moment an impatient taxi driver apparently ignored marshals and drove onto the course, almost causing a collision with riders.

A source told road.cc the driver, seen in a car displaying taxi licence plates and Uber livery, “ignored the [motorcycle-riding] outrider” before “a car in the convoy stopped and made it clear that the race was approaching”. Despite this, moments later the driver was filmed pulling out onto the course, metres away from riders, the sound of disc brakes heard as a collision was fortunately avoided.

“No criticism of the organisers this was a really well-run event,” the spectator told road.cc. “Yes, the junction could have had a marshal, but if we need a marshal at every road then no road racing will take place in this country. In the end members of the public stood in the road.”

Portsdown Classic Uber driver (Instagram/Charlie Bailey)

Read more: > Uber driver almost hits cyclists at British road race

12:41
Rigoberto Uran Poc.jpg
“Cycling has given me everything in life”: Rigoberto Urán set to retire at end of 2024 season

It’s rather fitting that on the same day AC/DC announced what will almost certainly be their farewell European tour, one of cycling’s very own rock stars confirmed that he will hang up his bike for good at the end of the season.

In a statement shared by his EF Education-EasyPost team, Rigoberto Urán, one of the pioneers of the Colombian renaissance in professional cycling during the 2010s, said the “time has come” for him to step away from a sport that has “given me everything in life”.

The 37-year-old, who turned pro in 2006 before going on to ride for Caisse d’Epargne (now Movistar), Sky, Quick Step, and finally EF Education, has won 14 races during his 19-year-long career, including stages at all three grand tours, while finishing second overall at the Giro d’Italia in 2013 and 2014, and at the 2017 Tour de France, and winning silver at the 2012 Olympic road race in London.

Rigoberto Uran at Giro 2014 S13 start - picture credit LaPresse

(LaPresse)

In 2013, Urán became the first Colombian to finish on the podium of the Giro, cementing his status as a national hero (a reputation he has continued to build through his Jagger-esque looks and rock and roll personality, his TV series, gran fondos, restaurants, and clothing brand), before finishing behind his equally groundbreaking compatriot Nairo Quintana the following year.

“As a cyclist, I believe the time has come to say: we have reached the end,” he said at theTour Colombia.

“It has taken me a long time to come to this decision. It is something I have thought long and hard about. The truth is that it is scary. Cycling has given me everything in life. For almost 23 years, my aim was to get up, eat breakfast, and ride my bike. I was a part of a team that took me to the major races around the world. Now that is going to end.

“I'm going to try to enjoy it, give my best in the races, and race every one like it is my last. This season will be a thank you, a thank you very much. I only have gratitude for the team, for all the people, all the many coaches and many teammates who were always there to help me over the past 20-plus years.”

“I’m going to miss Rigo,” added EF founder and CEO Jonathan Vaughters. “The team is going to miss Rigo. He is the foundation of what we have built.

“Of course, he will thrive in retirement, and I’m sure he will find ways to express his passion and personality away from racing. But we will miss his charisma and leadership. Rigo is a great cyclist, no doubt. But what made him special in our team is that he’s also a great person.”

10:50
2024 Clásica Jaén shortened due to mud on gravel sections (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
Extreme weather hits the 2024 road season (already): “Mud fest” and intense rain causes Clásica Jaén organisers to cut most gravel sections, as Tour of Oman stage shortened due to rain

It may not be Omloop time just yet, but there’s no denying that the 2024 road racing season is well and truly underway.

From Mads Pedersen laying down an ominous marker for the classics at the Tour de la Provence and Remco Evenepoel striking fear into the heart of everyone in Portgual, to Mark Cavendish wiping away any lingering retirement doubts with an early win at the Tour Colombia, an obligatory sketchy February finish at the Clásica de Almería, and some surprisingly interesting racing in the deserts of Oman and the UAE, you can’t say you were deprived of bike racing over the weekend.

But, since it’s 2024 and all, it hasn’t taken long for the weather, and the increasingly obvious indicators of climate change, to wreak havoc on this feast of cycling.

Won by an imperious Tadej Pogačar today’s Clásica Jaén – the newish Spanish one-day race famous for its off-road sections and oddly amusing Golden Olive trophy – is set to see Wout van Aert try out his classics chops for the first time this season, in the company of Vuelta-winning teammate Sepp Kuss and UAE Team Emirates phenom Juan Ayuso.

However, thanks to a few absolute downpours in southern Spain, most of the race’s gravel sectors have been reduced to the kind of muddy tracks Van Aert is more used to in November in the Netherlands – as evidenced by the Q36.5 team’s mechanic-saddening recon yesterday – forcing the organisers to shorten the route by over 20 kilometres and remove four of the eight white (or brown) road sectors.

Meanwhile, this morning’s stage three of the Tour of Oman was also shortened, cutting the planned 169.3km to just 76km, and removing the Eastern Mountain hilltop finish, to “ensure the safety of the riders” after abnormally high levels of rain hit the Middle Eastern country this week.

Soudal-Quick Step’s young guns won’t mind too much about the shortened stage, however, as former Trinity Racing teammates Paul Magnier and Luke Lamperti combined to dominate on the steep kick to the new finish at Al Bustan, as 19-year-old Frenchman Magnier took his second win of a very promising first early season at the Belgian squad.

10:32
Weekend round-up: BMC woes, sacrilegious grass verge-destroying councillors, and… errr, not Rishi Sunak’s wife being caught by Cycling Mikey?

Ah, it’s that time of the year when you’re just really not prepared for the sheer amount of bike racing on the telly (imagine hearing me say that back in November), so here’s our helpful round-up of the weekend’s stories that you may have missed while flicking between the UAE Tour and the Figueira Champions Classic…

Leading fact-checkers step in as old CyclingMikey video edited by viral Facebook page to falsely claim Rishi Sunak's wife was filmed using Instagram while driving (YouTube/CyclingMikey)

> Leading fact checkers step in as edited CyclingMikey video posted by viral Facebook page falsely claims Rishi Sunak's wife was caught using Instagram while driving

> "It would be sacrilege to take up the grass verges," claims local, as cycle lane plan with "enormous benefits for the community" met with vocal opposition

> Organised crime gang sentenced for prolific thefts of more than £100,000 worth of bikes

> Man to stand trial and faces up to 25 years in prison over "complex international operation" to steal high-end bikes in the United States

Boy injured after cycling into wire strung across path (Corin Earland/Facebook)

> "Why would someone do this?": Police investigate as boy's neck cut after cycling into wire hung across path next to school

> BMC applies to cut hours of remaining staff due to falling demand

> Cyclist slams “disgraceful” 12-month driving ban and £540 fine for drink driver who “ruined” his life

> What's the best budget smart trainer? Wahoo Kickr Core vs Zwift Hub One vs Van Rysel D500

> Is SRAM’s solar-powered shifting a glimpse into cycling’s future? Plus Lightweight's £7,700 gold leaf wheels, a tiny electric pump, new KMC cassettes + loads more tech news

09:08
Local press in pro-cycle lane story shocker: “Waste of money” city centre cycle lane Mail and Telegraph claimed “no one uses” lauded as one of region’s most popular bike routes

I know, I know – local media outlets (and their, ahem, combative comments sections) aren’t normally the go-to place for positive cycling stories, especially those focused on controversial infrastructure projects invariably branded a “waste of money” by frothing motorists.

But Birmingham Live has bucked the trend of the 21st century recently by publishing an article refuting a suggestion made by the Telegraph and the Mail last year that one of the city’s major cycle routes was “barely used” and a symptom of the local authority’s financial “incompetence”.

Last year, the two national papers – bastions of active travel, naturally – ran stories on Birmingham’s cycle highway along the A34 from Perry Barr to the city centre, which claimed that locals have branded it a “shocking waste” just under £10m, while using one photo to allege that the lane “sits empty” with “no use” using it, while causing “gridlock” and traffic chaos for motorists.

“But the A34 highway… is much more than ‘barely used’. In fact, it is one of the most popular cycle routes in the city,” Birmingham Live wrote in an admittedly belated response to the Telegraph’s claims last week.

A34 'Blue' cycle lane, Birmingham (Alex Romankiw, Twitter)

The site pointed out that, according to data provided by 849 machine learning vision sensors owned and maintained by Transport for West Midlands, an average of 284 cyclists use the route every day, amounting to around 2,000 journeys a week.

That puts the A34 on the Cyclotron cycle counter list just behind Birmingham’s Bristol Road ‘blue’ route (which averages 501 cyclists a day) and the Sky Blue Way in Coventry (385) as the West Midlands’ third most-used bike route.

Cyclists in the comments, meanwhile, noted that – despite the Telegraph’s claims – “traffic chaos” has not been caused by the cycleway, the construction of which did not reduce road capacity for motorists (I’m shocked, shocked I tell ya).

“There would be traffic ‘chaos’ with or without a cycle lane,” wrote localwhinger. “At least now people have some degree of safety when not in their cars, have freedom to choose, and the urban environment is made slightly more pleasant.”

“How many people would drive if Birmingham had one or two safe roads, but to use any of the others was to risk serious injury or death?” added ukpedestrian. “We need many more protected bike lanes and car-free streets so that more people can feel safe while exercising freedom of transport choice. Our roads need to be redesigned so that everyone, not just car owners, can travel on them in safety.”

> New Birmingham cycle lane turned into ‘VIP drivers route’ for Commonwealth Games

“The Cyclotron is a fantastic resource for those of us promoting cycling in Birmingham and the wider region,” Liz Clements, Cabinet Minister for Transport at Birmingham City Council, told Birmingham Live, along with news that a new cycleway on a key route between Smethwick and Birmingham is due to be discussed soon by councillors.

Meanwhile, cycling and walking commissioner Adam Tranter has also promised that 2024 will be a “bumper year of delivery” for cycling infrastructure schemes in the region, with a “raft” of projects set to be rolled out to give people “more choice” in how they travel.

This ‘good cycling news’ angle is quite the jump from previous stories about “useless” cycle lanes in Birmingham, anyway…

Seven-foot-long Birmingham cycle lane (Facebook/Really wild designs in The Cotteridge Forum)

> "Bizarre" seven-foot-long cycle lane a "waste of money" critics claim, but council insists it isn't a bike lane

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

21 comments

Avatar
Legin | 18 min ago
1 like

https://www.007james.com/i/gadgets/aston-martin-db5/tires-slashed.jpg I rest my case......  

Avatar
Miller | 34 min ago
1 like

Rain in Spain - god knows they need it given the lengthy drought they've been suffering.

Avatar
wycombewheeler | 41 min ago
1 like

all these years the pro peleton has been blaming brake discs for injuries, turns out it was pedals all along.

Avatar
eburtthebike | 1 hour ago
2 likes

How long will it be before the police are stopping and searching cyclists and then confiscating their pedals?

Avatar
Backladder | 1 hour ago
1 like

I'd buy pedals that could do that, then we'd just need a pedalknife sign to wear as a warning to close passers!

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to Backladder | 1 hour ago
2 likes

Backladder wrote:

I'd buy pedals that could do that, then we'd just need a pedalknife sign to wear as a warning to close passers!

In my experience, sharp pedals are far more likely to hit shins than cars

Avatar
wycombewheeler replied to hawkinspeter | 40 min ago
1 like

hawkinspeter wrote:

Backladder wrote:

I'd buy pedals that could do that, then we'd just need a pedalknife sign to wear as a warning to close passers!

In my experience, sharp pedals are far more likely to hit shins than cars

you might need to increase the tension on your spd spring, to stop feet slipping out..

Avatar
lio | 3 hours ago
6 likes

At this point in time the Telegraph and the Mail are easy to dismiss as just rage bate.
They have no balance or informed comment and there's very little useful information or news in it.

I mean they could publish an update saying they were wrong... but we all know they won't.

Avatar
chrisonabike | 3 hours ago
0 likes

road.cc wrote:

The site pointed out that, according to data provided by 849 machine learning vision sensors owned and maintained by Transport for West Midlands, an average of 284 cyclists use the route every day, amounting to around 2,000 journeys a week.

That puts the A34 on the Cyclotron cycle counter list just behind Birmingham’s Bristol Road ‘blue’ route (which averages 501 cyclists a day) and the Sky Blue Way in Coventry (385) as the West Midlands’ third most-used bike route.

All good!  Just for perspective (not to be discouraging) and what these can do some figures from elsewhere.  In NL (figures from well over a decade ago): eight locations in Utrecht have more than 10000 cyclists per day, and one of them has more than 22000 cyclists per day (this was up to an average of 35,000 on working days in 2016 and rising). In Groningen, six different places have counts greater than 10000 per day, two of those are above 14000 per day.  At the busiest location in Copehagen apparently the daily total number of cyclists on the street is around 28000 (there is some skepticism on this - but it's clearly "lots"). (Numbers collected in this article, sources linked from there). 

Avatar
cqexbesd replied to chrisonabike | 1 hour ago
0 likes

How many cars/trucks are the on the A34 per day? Genuine question, wondering how far we still have to go.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to cqexbesd | 6 min ago
0 likes

Don't have time to crunch the numbers but here's where they are, looks pretty simple to get the data:

https://roadtraffic.dft.gov.uk/regions/10

You can get average annual daily flow (both directions) or the raw count data (one direction) - this is done at various count points (there are a fair number on the A34).

Numbers by vehicle type but that doesn't give you occupancy.

Avatar
the little onion | 4 hours ago
13 likes

Build it, build it properly, and they will come

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to the little onion | 3 hours ago
9 likes

the little onion wrote:

Build it, build it properly, and they will come

Exactly. We know from other countries about what works and what doesn't work. Providing good separated infrastructure is a key step in getting people to swap car journeys for less damaging transport alternatives and if some of those people choose active travel (vs. e-scooters etc), then we've just levelled up the population's health and spared the NHS some expense.

Of course, the right-wing media isn't interested in improvements - they seem to be focussed on cruelty and destruction instead.

Avatar
mattw replied to hawkinspeter | 2 hours ago
3 likes

"separated" - YAY !

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to mattw | 1 hour ago
2 likes

mattw wrote:

"separated" - YAY !

I almost went to type "segregated" and then remembered the better adjective

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to the little onion | 3 hours ago
4 likes

Absolutely.  So many examples - including some places where the criticism of "but they were already cycling / had infra" doesn't apply e.g. Seville.

HOWEVER - there are two caveats.  The quality must be sufficiently good*.  Perhaps more importantly in the UK there has to be some rebalancing by reducing the attractiveness of driving.  Because "where driving is easy, people drive".

Driving suppresses demand and support for other modes in several ways.  It's space-inefficient so doesn't need many people doing it to take over all the space.  Where driving's a default people will always be found to "need" to drive.  They'll have to be able to get places more quickly, park near to all destinations etc.  Active travel - but particularly cycling - will always lose out.

It may be possible to tame the car (see NL, perhaps) but it seems this will always require effort to resist its overuse and "mission creep"!

* A network of routes (not all necessarily cycles-only), which feels safe, going fairly directly to where people want to go (usually where the cars go now) with secure parking.  Ideally this would accommodate the human desire to travel socially, not in single file.

Avatar
Surreyrider replied to chrisonabike | 33 min ago
1 like

Where I live in Surrey, the vehicle drivers are so lazy now that they mount the pavement and park on the pedestrianised area right outside the town centre takeaways/burger bars/pizza places instead of 100 yards away in one direction in the big car park or 200 yards away on street. Nobody does a thing to stop them - not the council, not the police - and that's what we're all up against.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Surreyrider | 1 min ago
0 likes

Of course - this is "because humans" (also because not socially unacceptable enough).  This is exactly what we'd be doing if we all had hoverboards, jet packs or were still on horses of course.

Indeed the same applies to bikes.  Luckily these are much less of an issue in terms of space (and smell) and we can see possible work-arounds before we've even got the issue.

Avatar
Gimpl replied to the little onion | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Don't think they will 

Avatar
giff77 replied to Gimpl | 2 hours ago
1 like

You don't think they'll build, don't think they'll build properly or don't think they'll come. You need to clarify so we know you're trolling or not. 

Avatar
Gimpl replied to giff77 | 59 min ago
0 likes

Don't think it will be used as much as people think whilst driving is a viable option 

Latest Comments

 