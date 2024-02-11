Organised crime gang sentenced for prolific thefts of more than £100,000 worth of bikes

Four members of an organised crime gang believed to be responsible for a major proportion of reported bike thefts in the City of London have been sentenced, with two men jailed for more than two years.

Seven members of the gang have already been sentenced to prison or received suspended sentences for their role in the operation which saw more than £100,000 worth of bikes stolen over a two-year period.

City of London Police, the force which oversees the part of the city referred to as the Square Mile and comprises London's financial district, said it had seen a "significant reduction" in reported bike thefts since their arrest, with reported bicycle thefts falling from 68 per month at the height of the gang's spree in August 2020 to seven in January 2021.

That number stabilised at around 19 bike thefts per month in 2023, a level the police force says is considerably lower than when the gang was in operation.

KentOnline reports Suleyman Akram, 30, was sentenced to two years and six months for handling stolen goods, while Louey Baldwin from Orpington in Kent was sentenced to two years and nine months.

Ryan Boxcer was given a two-year suspended sentence, and Gavin McKie from Dartford was given a 10-month suspended sentence on Friday as the four men appeared at Inner London Crown Court.

Police officers recovered 57 bikes and parts from others at a site which was being used to store and dispose of stolen bikes, detectives eventually arresting the gang after a stolen bike was tracked to a warehouse in east London.

Upon looking at CCTV footage the police saw thieves entering the warehouse on a daily basis, with other suspects seen dismantling bikes and another seen holding an angle grinder. It is estimated the bikes stolen totalled a value in excess of £100,000, police so far able to return more than 20 of the bikes to their owners. 21 more bikes were found at the house of Akram following his arrest.

Matt Cooper, a detective constable in the Serious Organised Crime Team at City of London Police, commented: "City of London Police has been working tirelessly to catch and bring bike thieves and their handlers to justice, employing technology and innovative techniques to limit their opportunities to commit more criminal activities.

"The sentencing shows our dedication and work to achieve this outcome. This group stole thousands of pounds worth of bikes, and since their arrests we have had a significant reduction in offences reported as a result of the disruption to the handling mechanism in place for thieves targeting the City offences."

2024 began with the Liberal Democrats declaring that bike theft had been "decriminalised" as statistics showed that 89 per cent of reported cases go unsolved.