Fundraiser for Ironman competitor whose cycling crash led to insurance nightmare; Cycling tattoos; Images that precede unfortunate cycling events; Giro riders' Whoop data + more on the live blog

Whoop are sending us rider data from the Giro d'Italia, showing how hard the day's racing was and how much recovery riders got (and need)...

Hugh Carthy was right up there in the GC group on yesterday's summit finish up Etna, efficiently finishing in last place in the group containing Simon Yates, Richard Carapaz and basically anyone else with a hope of winning the maglia rosa...

He burned 3,379 calories, according to his strap, and had an average heart rate of 137bpm throughout the stage. That's a lot of pasta to recover..

Interestingly, Whoop are also sharing his sleep data, and suggest he is 81 per cent recovered this morning having got a touch under seven hours of kip last night. That's almost four hours less than Whoop estimates he needed...not helped by nine disturbances during the night...I wonder if Whoop can work out which EF Education EasyPost rider's snoring was keeping him up?

Stefano Oldani spent the day in the break...