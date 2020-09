"I fight to survive" - Sagan says he swerved to avoid “square pole” in the barriers; Thomas admits “going through the motions a bit” during lockdown training; Boulting, Millar and Kennaugh go golfing; Van Aert fined for giving Sagan the finger + more

Geraint Thomas, omitted from Ineos Grenadiers’ Tour de France team, has told the Guardian that he didn’t get into shape in time after, “going through the motions a bit,” during his lockdown training.

“I need to be super ‘on it’ to get to my Grand Tour competitive shape,” he said. “That takes a lot of work. It doesn’t come naturally, especially the whole weight thing. So, I was just running a little heavy and it was more a case of getting on top of that. Six weeks of racing has really helped.”

Thomas is currently sitting fourth in Tirreno-Adriatico.

“I’m feeling better than three weeks ago for sure,” he said. “It’s the first time I’ve been at the pointy end this year. This race will do me the world of good for the Giro. I’ve got some confidence again.”