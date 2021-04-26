Win! £525 of official Canyon cycling clothing

Thanks to the folks at Canyon, there's a great chance for one lucky so-and-so to bag a haul of their top quality cycling kit worth £525 in total!

Just have a gander at what's included and imagine getting out on your bike kitted up in this smart clobber. There's a choice of men's or women's kit, so if you win, you'll just need to let Canyon know which one you are.

First up is the Canyon Signature Pro Jersey, RRP £129.95...

Canyon say: "With a body-conforming fit, the Signature Pro Jersey also offers an aerodynamic advantage via its Neoair sleeve fabric, a lightweight technical material developed to reduce air resistance and surface drag.

Women's Signature Pro Jersey

The body is constructed from Microsystem Airplus, a highly breathable fabric developed for excellent temperature regulation, while the full length zip features a zipper garage to prevent neck irritation. There are three rear pockets and this jersey comes with five different colour choices."

Next up, it's the Signature Pro bib shorts with an RRP of £199.95

Men's Signature Pro Bibshort

These shorts feature a compressive, multi-panel design with a seamless construction in key areas to provide an outstanding fit and second-skin feel. At the heart of all great bibshorts is the pad, and the pro-proven Etxeondo chamois is no exception with its multiple layers of visco-elastic memory foam "providing excellent freedom of movement and long-lasting comfort", say Canyon.

The third prize up for grabs is the Canyon Signature Pro Vest, RRP £91.95

Women's Signature Pro Vest

At just 74 grams, this vest is incredibly lightweight and conveniently packable. There are reflective details on the back, and there are also bold colour options for low light visibility.

Canyon Signature Pro Road Socks, RRP £15.95

Made of durable nylon and moisture-wicking polyester, these socks are ready to ride. Colour-matched to Canyon bikes, they're perfect for road cycling, race, cyclocross, gravel and more.

Canyon Signature Pro Leg Warmers, RRP £35.95

These all-season leg warmers are for days that are not quite cold enough for full thermal bib tights A versatile item that can be easily stowed in a back pocket.

Canyon Signature Pro Arm Warmers, RRP £20.95

Designed for chilly early morning starts, fast windy descents or brisk spring and autumn weather.

Canyon Classic Slim Fit Tee, RRP £25.95

Made from 100% cotton, the Canyon Premium T-Shirt comes in a slim fit with a classic Canyon logo printed on the chest.

Well, we're sure you'll all agree that this is going to be quite an awesome arsenal of kit for one lucky winner! Canyon inform us that just in case there's a lack of availability in colour or size due to stock shortage, something of equivalent value will be supplied. All you have to do to enter is fill in the form below, very best of luck to all!