Prince Charles jokes about lycra; One bicycle commuter vs 42 vehicles; How to decapitate someone whilst riding; Afghan women cyclists flee to Italy; Rohan Dennis leaves Ineos + more on the live blog

Barbara Townsend, 80, from Axminster, Devon, is riding her exercise bike every day and hopes to eventually cover 870 miles - the distance from Lands End to John O'Groats.

Mrs Townsend, who has seven grandchildren, has raised £950 so far on her JustGiving page.

She started her ride on August 4th and wanted to raise the cash for the RNLI because both her and her husband, David, 84, were keen sailors and have crossed the Atlantic three times in their 42 foot ocean-going sailing boat.

She said:"The RNLI does a fantastic job, and when we used to pop over to France it was always so comforting to know the volunteers of the RNLI were there if we needed them. Fortunately, we never had to call them out."