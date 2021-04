Campagnolo launches "groundbreaking" second front disc brake; Regent's Park velodrome; British Cycling National Supertuck Champs; World record-breaking bike with 252 gears; High traffic neighbourhoods; Cycling April Fools gags + more on the live blog

Okay, let's do some proper news this afternoon...It wasn't just Mathieu van der Poel who seemingly had a bad day in the heat at Dwars door Vlaanderen yesterday, Julian Alaphilippe says he wasn't great either. The Frenchman finished 22nd, safely in the peloton, but wasn't as prominent as you might expect in the final race ahead of the Tour of Flanders this Sunday.

"From a personal point of view, I didn't do much," he told L'Equipe. "We really felt the heat, I tried to help the team as best I could. We had Florian in front, but when I blew up on one of the climbs, I didn't have much information about what was going on. I didn't ride economically today. I wanted to see where I was, how I had recovered from the Italian races which really tired me."

Alaphilippe also admitted he hasn't felt good in training recently either. "When I started training again, the feeling was not incredible. That's why I was here without stress, without pressure. But it was OK. I enjoyed myself, even if there was no result at the end. I hope to have better feelings on Sunday."