Cyclescheme's Brilliant Person contest 2020: winners Q+A

Cyclescheme’s Brilliant Person competition concluded at the end of April, and now the majority of the winners have received their fantastic new bikes!

It was super tough deciding who the winners are from all the inspiring entries, but eventually it was whittled down to a final 16 who won a great selection of new bikes from the likes of Marin, Raleigh, Specialized and Ribble. We caught up with some of the winners to ask them how they’ve been using their new steeds, and how it felt to be recognised for their efforts during the lockdown...

Winner: Shayna Franzetti

Won: Ribble Hybrid AL

Occupation: Foundation 1 Doctor

Location: Sunderland

What others said: “Far away from her own family in the US, Shayna has ensured patients are afforded dignity and humanity in their final moments. This bicycle will make her commute to work easier and have more relaxation on her days off.”

Q+A answers

road.cc Do you have one word to describe how you felt when you found out you’d won the bike?

Shayna Ecstatic!

road.cc How will you be using your new bike?

Shayna I love to get outside on my days off, but am usually quite limited as to how far I can venture because I don't have a car. Now with a bike, I feel like the world is my oyster! It will also be quite handy in getting around during patient home visits.

road.cc Will you be adding any extra useful accessories?

Shayna I think I am definitely going to need a water bottle holder, as I intend to go out and explore the North East with it!

road.cc What do you like most about cycling?

Shayna I like that it allows me to travel where I wouldn't have been able to go before. It's also relaxing, allowing me to get outside and enjoy my days off.

Winner: Maureen Askew

Won: Raleigh Stow-E-Way

Location: The Pennines

What others said: “Maureen has shone in her selflessness during this time. She delivers home-cooked meals, and cares for her neighbours who need it. She has only recently learned to cycle and as she has limited mobility, so this is the perfect prize for her.”

Q+A answers

road.cc Do you have one word to describe how you felt when you found out you’d won the bike?

Maureen Gobsmacked!

road.cc How will you be using your new bike?

Maureen Once I’m confident (I'm relatively new to cycling) I will be using it wherever possible instead of the car; so for visiting family and friends, and enjoying some fun cycling. I'm currently practising on the local cycle hub.

road.cc Will you be adding any extra useful accessories?

Maureen I intend to purchase a pannier bag to carry essentials, and also buy some cycling gloves.

road.cc What do you like most about cycling?

Maureen As I said earlier, I'm new to cycling; I’m quite nervous and need to build my confidence in necessary cycling skills before venturing onto the main roads. I’m determined to learn this new skill, and hopefully I will soon be a confident cyclist, zipping about all over the place! When I do get going, I love the feeling of the air blowing in my face.

Winner: Ellsie Hewer

Won: Marin Lombard One

Occupation: NHS Volunteer

What others said: “Ellsie is 22, and having just returned to the UK to support her grandparents during COVID-19, she is now an NHS volunteer. She has used her experience from worked overseas to help others, including refugees. This new bike will replace the second-hand one she has been riding, which is 30 years old!”

Q+A Answers

road.cc Do you have one word to describe how you felt when you found out you’d won the bike?

Ellsie Joy!

road.cc How will you be using your new bike?

Ellsie I will be using my magical new bike to marvel at the incredible valleys and hillsides local to me, to find a little slice of peace and normality in a time where things are ever-changing; to take a step back to slow down, and enjoy what’s all around us.

road.cc Will you be adding any extra useful accessories?

Ellsie I’ve still not mastered keeping my mouth closed when I’m on my bike, I just can’t peel the big grin off my face... so I will be investing in a water bottle and holder to rinse the flies away!

road.cc What do you like most about cycling?

Ellsie In a world where we are constantly connected, to be able to cycle is a great privilege. I love that cycling allows you to disconnect!

Winner: Bertrand Porhel

Won: Marin Lombard One

Occupation: Head Nurse

Location: York

What others said: “Bertrand ensures that the most vulnerable patients receive the intensive care they need. He is a clinical educator in critical care, and just before lockdown he quickly designed a course and helped train over 100 theatre nurses and technician staff over just a couple of days.”

Q+A answers

road.cc Do you have one word to describe how you felt when you found out you’d won the bike?

Bertrand Speechless!

road.cc How will you be using your new bike?

Bertrand I will be using my new bike mostly to commute to work.

road.cc What do you like most about cycling?

Bertrand What I like most about cycling is the freedom it gives me. I am never late because I am stuck in traffic. It keeps me fit and allows me to empty my head after my days at work in critical care.