Council to finally resurface cycle lane after backlash over fixing entire road but not the cyclepath

A Greater Manchester council has backtracked on its decision that the roadworks were “complete” after resurfacing the entire road but apparently forgetting the cycle lane, confirming that it will resume work on the bike path this month.

Earlier this week, we reported that One Trafford, the body linking the council to contractor Amey on road maintenance projects, proudly took to social media to share photos of the “completed” works on Talbot Road, prompting local riders to fill the replies with questions along the lines of “when will the cycle lanes be resurfaced too?”

> Council criticised after resurfacing entire road... except cycle lanes

It looks like after all the backlash and negative press, the council has decided to backtrack on its decision and announced that it will now resurface the cycle lanes.

📢(1/3) We recently completed carriageway resurfacing works on Talbot Road between Great Stone Road and Byron Road. These works typically stretch from kerb to kerb, however, on this occasion, the scheme addressed critical failed surfacing along the road between the cycle lanes. https://t.co/pN9dmSMTki — One Trafford (@OneTrafford) April 5, 2023

One Trafford said on Twitter: “We recently completed carriageway resurfacing works on Talbot Road between Great Stone Road and Byron Road. These works typically stretch from kerb to kerb, however, on this occasion, the scheme addressed critical failed surfacing along the road between the cycle lanes.

“The cycle lanes were installed in 18/19 and remain structurally sound. We'll be returning before the end of the month to complete surface treatment works (subject to weather conditions) on the cycleway in the locations where carriageway resurfacing took place.”

The council also announced that the surface will be painted green at junction points, adding: “We are committed to providing safe roads for all road users, whilst encouraging active travel to enable residents to walk, wheel and cycle.”

The newly resurfaced Talbot road, next to the old cycling lane (image: Twitter @ DomCycling )

Yesterday, Messenger reported that the surface dressing will consist of a layer of bitumen and chippings and then be rolled over to make the lanes as smooth as possible. The dressing is a preventative measure to protect the existing surface from water ingress and increase the longevity of the surface.

Despite One Trafford maintaining that the cycle lane is “structurally sound”, we saw several cyclists from the area complain about its state, calling it “abysmal” and “badly in need of improvement”.

They did a bit 😂 Cycling back from Tesco this afternoon and south bound cycle lane is abysmal. It was that bumpy, I thought my fillings were going to come out. pic.twitter.com/vDTHblC7WB — SiBt65 (@FentonRedbush) April 2, 2023

Dom, an active travel blogger from Greater Manchester, had told road.cc that the Talbot Road route, part of the Stretford Cycleway, is popular and well used but “quite awful” after it rains. In fact, many people had told the council that the surface needed improving and the drainage issues sorting before installing the wands back in 2018.

“There have been issues with poor surface and standing water on the Stretford Cycleway since it was installed. These have been repeatedly raised with the council, who have failed to do anything about it. While Trafford Council's recently approved strategy to get more people walking, wheeling and cycling looks promising, we need to see this backed up with actions, including ensuring that maintenance money is spent fairly,” Dom said.

He added: “It's disappointing that after the recent good work the council has done installing protected cycleways on a section of Chester Road, they've carried out this resurfacing work, without addressing the cycleway that badly need improving.”