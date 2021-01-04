Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Retail
Brooks Cambium C17 saddle - detail

Brooks England’s UK distributor confirms brand’s products available as usual through premium dealers

Iconic saddle brand has suspended online sales to UK shoppers due to Brexit-related issues
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Jan 04, 2021 12:53
0

Brooks England’s UK distributor has confirmed that saddles and other products from the Smethwick, West Midlands-based brand are available as usual through premium dealers and are unaffected by the company’s current policy of not accepting online orders from consumers here due to Brexit.

As we reported yesterday, Brooks England – which has been owned since 2002 by Italy-based Selle Royal – has said that despite its products being made here, dispatch takes place from Italy, and it has temporarily ceased sales through its website to customers in the UK “while we analyse this situation and plan the proper administrative steps moving forward.”

> Brooks England stops sales of ‘Made in Britain’ saddles to UK shoppers – because of Brexit

Richard Jones of the brand’s British distributor, Extra UK, got in touch with us this morning to stress that the suspension of sales only applied to goods ordered directly through Brooks England’s website, and that products would still be available as usual through premium dealers. 

In a statement, Extra UK said: “You may have seen some reports in the press over the weekend about supply of Brooks England saddles to the UK being postponed due to difficulties around Brexit. We want to assure you that this only affects consumers buying Brooks England products directly from the Brooks England website.  Orders from anywhere in the World through this website are fulfilled from a single location in Italy.

 “UK distribution through Extra UK is unchanged.  Extra UK will continue to deliver Brooks England products to Brooks Premium Dealers throughout the UK and Ireland. UK consumers can use the Brooks England store locator to find a local stockist.

“Furthermore, we can confirm that UK-made Brooks England products are shipped directly from the Brooks England factory in Smethwick to Extra UK’s warehouse, and not via Selle Royal’s HQ in Italy.”

> Design Classic: Brooks B17 saddle

The company added: “Rest assured that availability of Brooks England products in the UK through its UK distributor, Extra UK, remains unchanged.”

Brooks England
Brexit
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments