British Cycling launch consultation on transgender policy

British Cycling has announced it will be conducting a five week long consultation into its transgender and non-binary policy.

The policy was first published in October last year and was backed by former professional cyclist Philippa York.

British Cycling said the new consultation was part of a commitment to continually assess the topic as 'sport and medical ethics develop'.

The policy 'outlines the framework for participation in recreation activities and competitive events', as well as the process which British Cycling members must follow to change the gender marker on their membership and race licence.

The policy states: "If an existing British Cycling member wants to change the gender marker on their British Cycling membership, or a prospective member would like to obtain British Cycling membership in a gender other than that assigned at birth, they will be required to submit a signed declaration stating whether they would like to be identified as male or female on their membership record.

"This declaration cannot be changed, for sporting purposes, for a minimum of four years."

It also details the requirements of British Cycling employees, members, volunteers, affiliate clubs and participants when working with transgender and non-binary riders.

The consultation, which is open to feedback from anyone, is designed to gather the views of members, the wider cycling community, staff, volunteers, and external partners, along with groups such as: Stonewall, Gendered Intelligence, Mermaids, Fair Play For Women, Women in Sport and the Women’s Sport Trust.

The initial consultation period will last until Friday 30 April, at which point responses will be analysed.

Responses to the consultation will remain anonymous, however individuals will be given the option to provide data relating to their age, gender and role in cycling.

Speaking at the launch back in October, York, 62, who raced as Robert Millar, and publicly announced her own transition in 2017, said: "British Cycling has been setting the benchmarks for performance in sport and now they are doing the same for inclusion by having a policy which is easily understood.

"Whilst the work doesn't end here, it is important that transgender and non-binary participants feel welcome and that everyone takes their responsibilities seriously to ensure that sport becomes more open and inclusive."

The consultation can be accessed here.