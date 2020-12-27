Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Riding
2021 Boardman ADV 9.0 1

Chris Boardman’s most controversial post of 2020? Mudguards, he says

“It’s a heart v head call” says champion cyclist turned campaigner, igniting social media debate
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Dec 27, 2020 14:32
16

Chris Boardman is no stranger to igniting debates on social media, nor finding himself at the centre of one – most famously, perhaps, when he went for a bike ride on BBC Breakfast with presenter Louise Minchin, resulting in a flood of complaints about the fact he wasn’t wearing a cycle helmet.

> Complaints over bare-headed Chris Boardman’s helmetless BBC Breakfast bike ride

However, at the end of this most unusual of years, it was a Boxing Day Twitter post from the former Olympic and world champion turned cycling campaigner on the subject of mudguards that has sparked what he termed the “most controversial” debate he’s been involved in this year.

17 of the best mudguard – find out how to stay dry on any type of bike

Posting a picture on the social network yesterday of a Boardman ADV 9.0 adventure bike, he asked: “To fit mudguards or not to fit mudguards? That is the question. It’s a heart v head call.”

> Boardman updates ADV 9.0 Carbon bike for UK gravel adventures

Subsequently, Boardman tweeted: “In 2020, I’ve posted on the climate crisis, pollution, health crisis and transport justice. This one on whether to fit mudguards has proved by far the most controversial.”

And boy, did his original tweet polarise opinion. Here’s a selection of some of the 400-plus responses he received, starting with cycling commentator Ant McCrossan and Velocast's John Galloway succinctly expressing views at opposing ends of the spectrum.

By the way, the Boardman ADV 9.0, which comes with Shimano’s GRX gravel-specific groupset, is designed as much for riding on muddy towpaths and bridleways as it is for cycling on the road – and although you can’t see them in the pictures, it does have hidden mudguard mounts.

Although not every owner realises that, apparently ...

So, where do you stand on the issue? Are mudguards an essential fitting during the wetter months to keep yourself and fellow riders free from the mud and splashing surface water, or is there more of a "heart versus head" thing going on, as Boardman says, with a trade-off between keeping the lines of your bike clean at the expense of getting everything else dirty? Let us know in the comments below.

Mudguards
chris boardman
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments