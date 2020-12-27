Chris Boardman’s most controversial post of 2020? Mudguards, he says

Chris Boardman is no stranger to igniting debates on social media, nor finding himself at the centre of one – most famously, perhaps, when he went for a bike ride on BBC Breakfast with presenter Louise Minchin, resulting in a flood of complaints about the fact he wasn’t wearing a cycle helmet.

> Complaints over bare-headed Chris Boardman’s helmetless BBC Breakfast bike ride

However, at the end of this most unusual of years, it was a Boxing Day Twitter post from the former Olympic and world champion turned cycling campaigner on the subject of mudguards that has sparked what he termed the “most controversial” debate he’s been involved in this year.

17 of the best mudguard – find out how to stay dry on any type of bike

Posting a picture on the social network yesterday of a Boardman ADV 9.0 adventure bike, he asked: “To fit mudguards or not to fit mudguards? That is the question. It’s a heart v head call.”

> Boardman updates ADV 9.0 Carbon bike for UK gravel adventures

Subsequently, Boardman tweeted: “In 2020, I’ve posted on the climate crisis, pollution, health crisis and transport justice. This one on whether to fit mudguards has proved by far the most controversial.”

In 2020, I’ve posted on the climate crisis, pollution, health crisis and transport justice. This one on whether to fit mudguards has proved by far the most controversial. 😂😂👍 https://t.co/HLK94HKMYd — Chris Boardman (@Chris_Boardman) December 26, 2020

And boy, did his original tweet polarise opinion. Here’s a selection of some of the 400-plus responses he received, starting with cycling commentator Ant McCrossan and Velocast's John Galloway succinctly expressing views at opposing ends of the spectrum.

Nope don’t fit them — Anthony McCrossan (@antmccrossan) December 26, 2020

Fit. Always. — John Galloway (@VelocastJohn) December 26, 2020

I think Raceblade Pro XLs (painted matt black) look pretty good. pic.twitter.com/uYce8kfY0u — Bill Hulley (@billhulley) December 26, 2020

I have three bikes with and one without. The three with would actually look quite daft without them. In Scotland I can't see the point of not having them. — Blythe Storm (@girlonabrompton) December 26, 2020

By the way, the Boardman ADV 9.0, which comes with Shimano’s GRX gravel-specific groupset, is designed as much for riding on muddy towpaths and bridleways as it is for cycling on the road – and although you can’t see them in the pictures, it does have hidden mudguard mounts.

Although not every owner realises that, apparently ...

Honest Alex, hidden mudguard mounts, you use tie wraps. I don’t know why I bother. 😭 pic.twitter.com/BlwcXmG1V9 — Chris Boardman (@Chris_Boardman) December 26, 2020

So, where do you stand on the issue? Are mudguards an essential fitting during the wetter months to keep yourself and fellow riders free from the mud and splashing surface water, or is there more of a "heart versus head" thing going on, as Boardman says, with a trade-off between keeping the lines of your bike clean at the expense of getting everything else dirty? Let us know in the comments below.