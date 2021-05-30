Bike ride held in memory of two cyclists killed at same junction

A memorial bike ride has been held in the New Forest for two cyclists who died in separate incidents at the same crossroads.
Mark Brummel and Kieran Dix were both hit by drivers at Ipley Cross, near Beaulieu.
Mr Brummel died in May 2012 and Mr Dix in February 2017.
The ride, organised by Southampton Cycling Campaign, saw cyclists stop at the crossroads for a minute's silence, the BBC report.
Following a campaign by the group, the junction's layout is being changed.
Hampshire County Council said the junction will be reconfigured 'to make it safe'" by changing the layout to create a staggered junction.
A spokeswoman for Southampton Cycling Campaign said: "Sadly, had action been taken more promptly after Mark's death, Kieran would not have had to lose his life as well".
Mr Brummel, a former University of Southampton lecturer, spent much of his time maintaining and restoring bicycles, after taking early retirement from the physics department at the university.
Mr Dix, from Eastleigh was a design engineer. In a previous tribute, his family said he was a 'serious cyclist' who had independently ridden some of the mountainous stages of the Tour de France.
Shortly after Mr Dix's death, the man who killed him was cleared of causing death by dangerous driving.
Viral Parekh, who admitted causing the death of Mr Dix, was found not guilty of the charge by a jury at Southampton Crown Court.
In his closing speech, Richard Onslow, Parekh’s defence barrister, told the court Parekh had 'made a mistake but simply has always said he did not see Mr Dix', the Daily Echo reported at the time.
Mr Onslow also seemed to suggest that Mr Dix was partly at fault for not wearing brighter clothing when the collision happened.
He added: "The Highway Code says that cyclist must wear brightly colour clothing but regrettably on [that] day Mr Dix was wearing black clothing."
Work to change the junction is expected to start by early September.
