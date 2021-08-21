Benches better than cycle lanes, claims councillor

A councillor has argued that benches would be a better alternative to proposed new cycle lanes.

It was claimed that possible new bike paths were causing 'huge concern and distress' among locals and that if they were built they would put people off using public transport.

Sefton Council's Cllr Sir Ron Watson made the comments after he secured funding for four new benches around Southport, Merseyside.

The new seats have been installed along various points of Lulworth Road and Sir Ron says they will provide rest points for people using public transport, the Southport Visiter and Ormskirk Advertiser, reports.

Sir Ron is one of a number of vocal critics of proposals which could see cycle lanes added to a route running between Crossens, Southport and Ainsdale.

He said: “The aim of the benches is to make it easier for people who are considering using public transport instead of travelling by car because it will allow them to take a break on the way to the bus stop or in its very close vicinity and as such will make like easier for them.

“This is the sort of initiative and forward thinking that has a much more practical effect than the current proposals in respect of cycle lanes which are continuing to cause a huge amount of local concern and distress amongst the public.

“The aim of greater use of public transport is a good one and we have a comprehensive rail and bus network that is the envy of many other parts of the country so we start off with an advantage but we should not in turn put people off by things such as the current cycle lane scheme and I can only express the hope that when the consultation process in respect of cycle lanes is analysed the public will be given a clear view to which the council must adhere.”