Barcelona launches 10-year plan to become massively more car-unfriendly

It's the same principle as a rugby player making a high tackle and breaking the opponent's jaw: s/he makes an instinctive decision in a micro...
When did his 3 year disqualification start? ...
Thanks for the input mtbtomo....
now just need the rest to follow suit interesting that they bid for 1.5million the majority of which they wanted to spend resurfacing existing...
The Craft Cadence is a superb commuter bag. I've used mine every day for over a year in all weathers. Super spacious, comfortable, and you could...
There was an article on here saying you could run 11-40 on 11-speed 105. Personally, I've got a 50-34 compact and 11-34 11-speed 105, which...
Blacked out side windows? See them all the time (along with blacked out number plates). It's a "look". So it's pretty damn easy to spot....
Lancs Plod are an absolute disgrace. I have given up reporting motoring offences and near misses to them. They clearly couldn't give a fuck. The...
Not much. The headlight is USB you get about 2h on full beam, 4 on half, (which is ample light for road riding). I personally don't spend any time...
Awesome - Barca is a beautiful city but it's so densely packed in the centre it will be greatly improved by banning private vehicles. The Eixample...