Wickwar collision CCTV

4x4 driver reportedly swung trailer at cyclists on purpose, causing both to be hospitalised

Trailer knocked one rider from his bike, with the other crashing into him; police appeal for information
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Aug 17, 2020 17:29
A 4x4 driver ​deliberately swung the trailer they were towing into two cyclists in South Gloucestershire, with both riders needing hospital treatment for their injuries.

Avon & Somerset Police, who are appealing for information, say that the incident happened on  Tuesday 28 July on Sodbury Road, as the cyclists were riding from Wickwar towards Chipping Sodbury.

The pair were riding in single file at around 5pm when the driver of a black 54x4 towing a livestock trailer overtook them.

“As they entered a 40mph zone, the cyclists reported hearing the sound of a car horn and shouting as the vehicle approached them,” police said.

“The driver overtook and deliberately swerved to the nearside verge, causing the trailer to knock one of the cyclists from his bike and the other cyclist to collide with him.

“The two cyclists, both men in their 40s, sustained injuries which required hospital treatment. They have since been discharged.”

Police have released the above CCTV images of the vehicle they believe was involved in the incident.

Anyone who can help officers identify the driver, or who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage, is requested to contact police on 101, quoting reference 5220184275.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

south gloucestershire
Avon & Somerset Police
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

