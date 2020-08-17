4x4 driver reportedly swung trailer at cyclists on purpose, causing both to be hospitalised

A 4x4 driver ​deliberately swung the trailer they were towing into two cyclists in South Gloucestershire, with both riders needing hospital treatment for their injuries.

Avon & Somerset Police, who are appealing for information, say that the incident happened on Tuesday 28 July on Sodbury Road, as the cyclists were riding from Wickwar towards Chipping Sodbury.

The pair were riding in single file at around 5pm when the driver of a black 54x4 towing a livestock trailer overtook them.

“As they entered a 40mph zone, the cyclists reported hearing the sound of a car horn and shouting as the vehicle approached them,” police said.

“The driver overtook and deliberately swerved to the nearside verge, causing the trailer to knock one of the cyclists from his bike and the other cyclist to collide with him.

“The two cyclists, both men in their 40s, sustained injuries which required hospital treatment. They have since been discharged.”

Police have released the above CCTV images of the vehicle they believe was involved in the incident.

Anyone who can help officers identify the driver, or who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage, is requested to contact police on 101, quoting reference 5220184275.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.