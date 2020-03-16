Back to news
#MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - Summer at the seaside

Your weekly chance to win some Decathlon schwag
by Liam Cahill
Mon, Mar 16, 2020 14:48
0

The sun made an appearance this weekend, giving us a hint of what is to come when the summer arrives.

With everything that's going on in the world, we were rather keen to get away from it all with a nice weekend bike ride.

Thankfully, many of us were also able to see some sunshine and while Sunday was a washout for those of us in the west country, it was still one of the best weekends for riding so far this year.

Plenty of you also headed out for a ride and we've had some excellent entries including an excellent 'hold my beer' moment (see below). We didn't laugh, honest. 

But the winner this week is a rider that headed to the seaside on what looked like a very fun adventure ride.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The summer looks like it’s here for a hour or 2 #mycyclingweekend

A post shared by Ronnie Cowen (@ronniecowen) on

Congrats to Ronnie, we'll be in touch to organise your socks. Before we look forward to next weekend, check out some of the entries from this weekend.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Seeing all the nice places 🚴 #cycling #warwickshire #btwin #mycyclingweekend

A post shared by James Crosland (@cros.jamesm) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

TCG does the “No time to Yat” Audax. Top fun. Amazing route. Atrocious weather. Pissed it down for most of it. Really well organised though and a massive bargain for £9. Peter N celebrated his mum and dad coming to visit by fucking off with Martin R and Roger B by riding all the way. David and Justin H as well. The odd down boys Dave A Iwein D and Daniel J came from Bath. Me and me Julie thought “Fuck that” and drove to the start. Guest TCG’er Shona R was there too. Nice to see some VC Walcot and SAS along too, so we had some competition to try and beat on the way round, cos obviously, as it’s an Audax, we had to win it. Swooping down past Tintern Abbey was brill fun, and a cracking tailwind. Every time I looked at the Wahoo we seemed to be doing 25mph. A really nice gravel segment for about five or six miles past a very swollen river was the highlight. Definitely not Cannondale friendly (Richard C) although that didn’t seem to stop Dan or Dave on their Cannondales. 17.5mph average to the half-way point, so we were definitely winning. Pigged out on pig (Bacon) and Cakes, then some nice climbs to warm up straight after the Cafe for the descent back to Chepstow and across the bridge to home. Cold and wet, but an Awesome day out. A must do if it’s sunny! Only really has two climbs but they are really good ones that were not too steep, just went on a while. Fair play to Justin H for doing all that on the Fatty, as well as coming up with the song “My Corona (Virus), sung to the tune of “My Sharona” by the Knack. #mycyclingweekend @decathlonuk_cycling _cycling #highlittleton #tunley #radstock #midsomernorton #fuckcoronavirus #mendips #paulton #cycling #kask #wymtm #fromwhereiride #outsideisfree #roadcc #cannondale #boardmanbikes #orbea #lazerhelmets #timsbury #giantbikes #shimano #southwestisbest #cyclingheaven #lazerhelmets #rosebikes #orbea #Oakley #cyclingweekly #roadcc #fuckzwift

A post shared by Timsbury Cycle Group (@timsburycyclegroup) on

#mycyclingweekend
Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

