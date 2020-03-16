MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - Summer at the seaside

- News
...and The Voice on Saturday nights.
Longstaff - 'nuff said.
You want apocalyptic fiction? Try the The Daily Mail.
Which independent's have closed as I can only think of Rule 5 in recent times?
I have reiterate - nothing from Stolen Goat? I have 3 of their Orkaan jerseys. I don't wear my Gabba and Perfetto jereseys much anymore because...
Perfection is an offence to god....
A glowing review, blimey they are expensive, but I now defo want some of these.. maybe the easter bunny will be kinder this year
In Girona yesterday (Sunday) riders were stopped by police and told to go home.
This makes me question the accuracy of the pelton bikes in general, from what I've seen they don't exactly seem to be the most well made product...