Near Miss of the Day 386: A very sweary van passenger

The star of today’s video in our Near Miss of the Day series isn’t a motorist at all – instead, he’s a rather potty-mouthed van passenger who unleashes a string of four letter words after a cyclist remonstrated about the close pass that the driver had done on him moments before.

It was filmed by road.cc John, who called out “Moron” and the van overtook him, leaving minimal space and with the cyclist also approaching a row of parked cars.

The passenger, who would have heard him through the open window, turned around and said, “You what?” with the rider replying, “Keep your distance.”

Much of the subsequent exchange is a bit muffled, but it’s easy enough to get the general drift – and John got the last laugh in the end as he sailed past the van, now stuck in heavy traffic, shortly afterwards.

"I didn’t report this to the police although I was quite tempted,” said John. “I did contact the firm whose van it was but didn’t get a very satisfactory response from them.

