Family of cyclist killed by Sainsbury's lorry driver call for “meaningful recompense”

The family of a cyclist killed by a Sainsbury’s lorry driver in August 2018 say they did not hear from the supermarket until last month and still want recompense.

Stephen Gibbons, 61, was riding his bike to work on the A322 in Berkshire at around 4.40am when he was struck by a Scania lorry driven by 65-year-old Vincent Cassar.

Cassar initially drove off, claiming he thought he had hit a deer. Shortly afterwards, driving back past the scene, he saw police and pulled over realising something more serious had happened.

The driver told officers he believed he might have been involved in the collision and subsequently pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Cassar was jailed for 15 months and banned from driving for three years.

However, Bracknell News reports that Gibbons’ family did not hear from Sainsbury’s about the incident until February of this year.

In a witness impact statement for Cassar’s trial, Gibbons’ son Kyle said: “Not a peep has been heard from Sainsbury’s as no legal reason compels them to take responsibility.

"I have important questions about Sainsbury's role in the killing of my dad. The significant impact on all to any observer has been obvious.”

Kyle Gibbons has called for "meaningful recompense" from the supermarket, adding: "I have strong feelings about Sainsbury's role and culpability in the killing of my dad."

He also expressed frustration about how long it took for the case to go to trial.

Sainsbury's has said it is in contact with Gibbons' family.