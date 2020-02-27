Sainsbury’s lorry driver jailed for killing Berkshire cyclist

A Sainsbury’s lorry driver has been jailed for 15 months for causing the death of a cyclist in Berkshire.

Stephen Gibbons, aged 61, was riding his bike to work on the A322 Bagshot Road on 4 August 2018 when he was struck by a Scania lorry driven by 65-year-old Vincent Cassar, reports Bracknell News.

Cassar pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court last month to causing death by careless driving.

Charles Royle, prosecuting, said: “Stephen was only cycling to work one day a week when he thought it was safe to do so.

“His bicycle was equipped with lights and that was seen on CCTV when he passed a BP garage minutes earlier.”

Oliver Renton, speaking in mitigation on behalf of Cassar, said: “He stopped on the southbound carriageway and told the police officer there was a serious collision and that he might have been involved.

"At this point he realised there was a fatality and became upset."

"This was a rural route, no one else was on it and Mr Cassar has used this route before."

The victim’s brother, Alan Gibbons, read out a statement in court in which he said: “Stephen was my only brother, I loved him to bits.

“On August 4, everything changed our lives forever. I got a phone call to say he was killed and I had to go and tell my mother her son was killed and it was the hardest thing I had to do.

“We went to the hospital to see Stephen and say goodbye, something I will have to live with till the day I die.”

Sentencing Cassar at Reading Crown Court, Judge Angela Morris said: “In cases like this, there are no winners.

“It has taken over 18 months which is a great concern for this court, both for Stephen Gibbons family and for the defendant as well.

“Stephen Gibbons was a popular, caring man and I want to make it clear now this sentencing is not in any way a reflection of his life, there is no price to put on Stephen Gibbons’ life.”

The judge told Cassar: “You would have and should have seen Mr Gibbons on that road, if you have been giving that road the proper attention it deserves"

“I accept that this offence has haunted you, physically and psychologically and I accept that you are truly responsible for your actions.”

Besides the prison sentence, Cassar has also been banned from driving for three years.