The Carrera Vanquish is one of the least expensive bikes you can buy. But it's vastly better than the notorious bike-shaped object, as it comes with disc brakes, Shimano Claris gearing and fittings for a rear rack and front and rear mudguards – and loads of tyre clearance too. And while it offers you a firm if rewarding ride on smooth surfaces, the narrow tyres and a bottom gear that's way too high stop it from fulfilling its full potential. This is a shame, as there's a very good bike indeed waiting to be released from its shackles.

Carrera Vanquish: Ride

While the Vanquish is one of the least expensive bikes we've tested, the good news is that it still rides like a 'proper' bike, none of the unwanted flex and sloppiness of the notorious 'bike-shaped object'.

I think the geometry is pretty well chosen to balance liveliness and stability, with a classic racy 73.5-degree seat angle paired with a slacker 71.5-degree head angle.

One area where the Vanquish – or perhaps more accurately the rider – struggles is when you hit the hills. It's not that the Vanquish is heavy, though at north of 10kg it is a pretty weighty beast. Nope, it's the gearing.

I'm used to spinning up hills in a 34x34 bottom gear, or lower still on a laden touring bike, but that option isn't open to you here. There's no getting away from the fact that the Vanquish's 28x34 bottom gear is far too high for an entry-level bike.

If you're a novice rider, or perhaps returning to riding and looking for a budget road bike option, you could well find climbing an issue – and the Vanquish won't help you.

The result is that my usual sedate spin is replaced by harder, out-of-saddle, gut-busting efforts.

On the flat on smooth surfaces the Vanquish is much more at home, with the front-end handling reassuring. And when you do put the hammer down (well, as much as I can), while the acceleration may not be electric, there's no unwanted flex from the semi-compact frame.

This bike was perfectly at home on my former commute, the very flat and generally well-surfaced Bristol-Bath bike path, and it could even manage the very light grit of the Sustrans Two Tunnels route. The canal towpath? Not so much, but that was never going to be its area of expertise.

The saddle's comfy and the bar tape okay, but as with the cassette, the tyres are another major area that affects the bike's handling – and not in a good way.

The Kenda tyres are nominally 28mm but get the vernier calliper out and you'll see they're a mere 26mm, and that's an opportunity missed as there's bags of clearance both ends for much wider tyres.

The result is that on rough, rutted and pothole-strewn surfaces you will feel every bump through your backside, wrists and shoulders.

For my final outings I swapped the front tyre for a wheel with a 32mm tyre and it improved comfort hugely. I didn't have a compatible rear wheel but I've no doubt that would also have boosted back-end comfort just as much – and that was with a tough rather than supple touring tyre.

I'm pretty sure swapping to a pair of supple and grippy 32mm tyres would transform the Vanquish's ride entirely – and in a good way. And this would only cost £40 or so, still leaving the Vanquish as a stone-cold bargain.

The Vanquish descended pretty well, with the brakes stopping you safely and convincingly, even if they require more effort on your part than hydraulics. I didn't tackle any high-speed descents with hairpin bends and the like, as the tyres didn't feel that grippy, but unless you're planning to hammer down hills like Tom Pidcock, I don't envisage any problems.

As it stands, the Vanquish's ride is definitely on the firm side, but it's not so harsh as to be unpleasant, and I'm convinced that harshness is a result of the tyres rather than the aluminium frame and carbon fork.

Carrera Vanquish: Frame & fork

The Vanquish frameset has had a bit of a makeover since I last rode one, and it has changed generally over the last few years. And all in a good way. Back in the day – a decade or so ago – its aluminium frame was paired with an aluminium fork and it came with rim brakes. Back around 2017 the Vanquish gained disc brakes, cable actuated of course given the price, though the fork was still an alloy affair.

The model you can buy today is a more modern-looking affair, with a sloping top tube and de rigueur dropped seatstays, and it's gained a carbon fork too.

Okay, the cabling is external, but I've no problem with that – having lived with external cables for decades, it's not a problem. Aesthetically it's not as neat as having the cable routed though the frame, but it means there are no convoluted cable routings and it's easier for the home mechanic to fettle, even the more sausage-fingered grease-monkey like me.

It's old-school dropouts rather than up-to-date thru-axles for both the frame and fork, which is forgivable at this sort of price, and the resulting braking was consistent and controlled.

One thing I'm always pleased to see is a commensurate number of fixtures and fittings, and the Vanquish ticks all the relevant boxes. In addition to the usual two pairs of bottle bosses, the frame has fittings for a rear rack (in spite of what the Halfords website says!) and mudguards, the fork also being threaded for a mudguard. There's bags of clearance both ends too.

With its 28mm stock tyres there's massive clearance, but you could go with much wider rubber and still safely fit fenders. For a bike likely to be used for commuting, general usage and year-round training rather than competitive riding, I think this is a very good call.

One final positive is that the Vanquish comes with a replaceable mech hanger, which, while probably more crucial on a super-expensive bike, is still good to see.

Carrera Vanquish: Groupset

The Carrera's componentry is based around Shimano's 8-speed Claris groupset – and that's a good thing. My experience of the Japanese giant's entry-level kit is that it works, and works well. And that was the case here.

Initially the chain rubbed the front derailleur but a bit of deft work – for me anyway – with the barrel shifter, and that minor annoyance was sorted.

After that it was accurate shifting and a very quiet drivetrain. Even when freewheeling the freehub is very quiet, and when you're pedalling you'd be hard pressed to hear anything.

The STI shifting action is exactly the same as with Shimano's higher-end groupsets, with a brake-cum-gear lever and an inner paddle for shifting. It's simple, it's familiar, it's intuitive, it works.

But, and unfortunately it's a very big but, Carrera hasn't got everything right. While the choice of Claris is a good one, I'm not sure the 11-28 lives up to the 'large-range' description Carrera gives it.

Okay, the gearing is better than on my 1984 Raleigh Clubman (50/36, 13-24 for a 40-104in range) but that was my first bike in the last millennium. The Claris rear mech could cope with an 11-34 cassette, which is what Carrera really, really should have specced in 2025.

I live in the hilly city of Bath and I swapped the cassette on each of my own much lighter road bikes – a Boardman SLR 8.9 and Giant TCR – for the 11-34 version. My life was made much easier as a result.

The heavier Vanquish has a 32-121in gear range; with the wider 11-34 you'd get 27-121in. That may not sound like much, but in reality that's a bottom gear around 16% lower. And believe me, when you're puffing and grunting up a steep hill, thighs straining, knees aching, this is a difference you can really feel.

On the near-pancake-flat Bristol-Bath bike path, which constituted most of my old commute, this is neither here nor there, but if your riding takes in any amount of climbing, and especially on steep inclines, you might find yourself struggling.

It's a real shame. That said, an 11-34 Claris cassette is yours for under £20 if you look around – and would be money very well spent.

Braking is courtesy of a quite modest pair of Tektro cable-actuated disc brakes. These are very much an entry-level pair with single-piston callipers, but they were actually very effective. They're not up there with hydraulic discs, of course, but they're reasonably powerful and consistent in all weathers.

Crucially, and one of the quality of disc brakes that's often ignored, is that you'll get much more longevity out of your rims.

Carrera Vanquish: Finishing kit

There's little to report on the finishing kit – the usual aluminium options that you'd expect at this price.

The seatpost and stem are all fine and dandy, though I'd prefer the bar to maintain its larger diameter further either side of the stem clamp than it does. It also has a somewhat oddly shaped profile; it's deeper than most, with a flat 'pistol-grip' drop and short flat section at the bottom. I tend to ride mostly on the hoods and tops, but if I rode more on the drops I'd certainly prefer a shallower and more familiar curved shape.

The Velo Cork tape is decent, though I'd still be tempted to add a layer on the tops where I do most of my riding, to add a bit more plushness to the ride.

The saddle? I got on with that very well, which considering the firmness of the ride, is just as well. It's a Carrera Memory Foam saddle, and while it has a little more squish than I'm used to, it's firmer than you'll find on some entry-level bikes and I found it comfortable. Your mileage may vary, of course...

Carrera Vanquish: Wheels & tyres

At this sort of price you're going to get pretty basic wheels and tyres, but with disc brakes, the rims aren't being ground down on a daily basis so they should still last you a good while.

The shallow-by-today's-standards rims have an external width of 24mm, which equates to an internal width of around 20mm, which should allow you to fit tyres well over 30mm wide, which is just as well.

The wheels rolled smoothly and were stiff enough for my – admittedly quite puny – attempts at sprinting. Mark Cavendish, I am not.

The tyres are 28mm Kenda Kriteriums with Puncture Protect, and they seem durable enough, surviving without any obvious nicks or damage. But they don't offer that much cushioning and I wasn't convinced they were the most grippy tyres available, so I wasn't going to throw myself into sharp bends on high-speed descents.

But perhaps the tyres' most disappointing aspect is their width. While nominally 28mm, they measured just 26mm mounted on the rims, which is narrow these days, and on a budget aluminium road bike, the more rubber between you and the road, the better.

I'm loath to recommend buying a bike and then immediately upgrading components, normally recommending sticking with the original tyres until they're done and dusted. But with the Vanquish, something like a pair of Goodyear Eagle Sport tyres in a 32mm width are available for less than 20 quid each. Spend a little more and you've got the likes of the Michelin Lithion 4, which Michelin claims has better rolling resistance than the Lithion 3 tyre that Stu liked. And unlike the Lithion 3, the 4 is available in a 32mm width.

A tyre with an actual width of 32mm would have more than 50% greater volume of air than one measuring 26mm. And yes, this is a difference you really can feel.

I wasn't able to swap the rear wheel, but I did swap in a front wheel with a 32mm tyre and the difference was noticeable, and that was with a slightly unyielding Vittoria touring tyre. The ride would be better still with a pair of the other tyres mentioned.

Carrera Vanquish: Value

First off, the Carrera Vanquish is vastly better value than the Aston Martin Vanquish, which apparently starts at around £330,000. I might need a pay rise for that...

More realistically, the Triban RC 500 Disc was a similar price to the Vanquish at £529 when we rated it very highly back in 2020, but it's now a somewhat saltier £699, which shows just how much value the Carrera offers.

Another one from the Halfords empire is the Boardman SLR 8.6 that I tested last year, which costs £650. It offers a very good ride, and wider, more knee-friendly gearing (see, Halfords, it can be done), though the rim brakes aren't as good as the Carrera's discs.

If you want to get a little more adventurous you've got the likes of the Voodoo Limba, also from Halfords. This budget gravel-ish bike is closer in price but still £535. It has the same 11-28 cassette, but pairs it with a sub-compact 46/30 chainset for a near 1:1 ratio bottom gear.

Compared with entry-level road bikes from the biggest names in cycling it's even better value – the Trek Domane AL 2, for example, with Claris gearing (wider range) and rim brakes, is £750 (though currently discounted).

For the same price as the Vanquish, the flat-bar Carrera Subway All Weather Edition, an ideal commuter or day-to-day hybrid, is a quite hefty 14.5kg but it comes with wide gearing, mudguards, lights and very good hydraulic disc brakes – something you won't find on any road bike at this price.

Conclusion

The term 'curate's egg' is beloved by crossword setters (and pretty much nobody else) and means something that's good in parts – and this sums up the Carrera Vanquish perfectly. With a couple of reasonably inexpensive and straightforward component swaps you'd have a very good bike indeed. Wider rubber and a wider cassette (and perhaps a more traditionally shaped bar) would transform the Vanquish from a good-but-flawed road bike that's fine for smooth roads and flattish terrain into a much more comfortable all-rounder for big days out.

As it is, the Vanquish is a still very good value entry-level bike with a firm ride and generally well-chosen kit, but genuine excellence eludes it.

Verdict

Great value and with a good drivetrain and brakes – but a firm ride, and crying out for better tyres and a wider cassette