Camden and Tottenham Hale Cycleway a year behind schedule

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, yesterday claimed to have tripled protected cycle tracks in the city during his four years in the job. One route that has not been progressing as quickly as many would like is the proposed Cycleway between Camden and Tottenham Hale.

Announced two years ago, the 12km scheme would run through Haringey, Hackney, Islington and Camden.

A public consultation was due last May, but has since been pushed back. Transport for London (TfL) now says it will consult in “summer 2020”.

TfL cycling lead Charlotte Edney said: "This Cycleway is one of the longest and most ambitious routes we've proposed and this has presented challenges at some locations, which means we've needed more time to design the route and model traffic. We'll be able to provide a more detailed update on our plans, including proposals for Tollington Road, in the coming months."

Campaigner Morgan Penn told the Islington Gazette that the route should already be under construction.

"It's annoying because Tollington Road must be one of the densest areas for buses in London. They all turn into it from Finsbury Park. We have a bus every 30 seconds and they share a lane with cyclists.

"Last August a lady came off her bike and there was a bus right behind her and it nearly ran her over. It's an easy fit for a Cycleway because there are four lanes of traffic. We need that lane to protect these people – it's like a race track."

Part of the proposed Cycleway route would also run along Camden road where campaign group Stop Killing Cyclists held a vigil and ‘die-in’ in 2017 at the spot where cyclist Ardian Zagani was killed following a collision with a van.

TfL said at the time that an improvement scheme had been ‘in the works’ for three years.

John Chamberlain, the coordinator at London Cycling Campaign, responded to that by pointing out there had long been plans to improve Camden Road for cyclists but nothing had ever happened.

“There was one scheme in 2014 that was supposed to be taken further – but didn’t go anywhere. There was another in 2004.”