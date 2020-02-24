Back to news
#MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - Smile, you've punctured

Your weekly chance to win prizes from Decathlon
by Liam Cahill
Mon, Feb 24, 2020 17:19
0

Well, if you've got to sit at the side of the road fixing a puncture, you might as well smile about it.

With the roads in such a horrendous state, there were bound to be a few punctures this weekend, but one didn't leave this week's winner feeling deflated.

Up for grabs was a pair of Decathlon's snazzy cycling socks and if you missed this weekend's competition, don't worry. Decathlon will be back with another chance to win on Friday.

While we have seen loads of you head out on gravel bikes and MTBs in recent weeks, our winner this weekend was getting in the road miles.

Congrats to Henry who bags this week's prize.

He took advantage of a puncture to have a well-earned sit-down. Don't forget to check out some of the other brilliant entries below.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Very lumpy single track!

A post shared by Claire Geary (@mscgeary) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Captions please! 😅 #ssg #southseftongravellers #mycyclingweekend

A post shared by Simon SP (@sportsj) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Some pics from Saturdays riding even Kenny from South Park was with us #mycyclingweekend

A post shared by Ronnie Cowen (@ronniecowen) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

SCROLL ACROSS The Fantastic Four take on a windy ride. It didn’t rain at all. Which was nice. And then I looked up in the loft, and found a first edition of the Bible. Which was nice. Anyway, enough old Fast Show jokes, started off flat, but we got bored of that so turned it into a hill fest by taking the wrong turn to Priston and ending up back in Bath, so stuck a lot of climbing and headwinds in. Super slow riding but top laughs. Julie narrowly avoided death by crushing when a road sign ripped out of the ground and fell over. YIKES! Jack Penny had his new power meter, so he could check out many watts his Castelli-Rosso-inflato-airbag coat was adding to his effort. Ethheetthheethhh CHRIS WADDLE. #mycyclingweekend @decathlonuk_cycling _cycling #highlittleton #tunley #radstock #midsomernorton #eastharptree #westharptree #mendips #paulton #cycling #kask #wymtm #fromwhereiride #outsideisfree #roadcc #cannondale #boardmanbikes #orbea #lazerhelmets #timsbury #giantbikes #shimano #southwestisbest #cyclingheaven #lazerhelmets #rosebikes #orbea #Oakley #cyclingweekly #roadcc #fuckzwift

A post shared by Timsbury Cycle Group (@timsburycyclegroup) on

my cycling weekend
Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

