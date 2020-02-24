MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - Smile, you've punctured

Well, if you've got to sit at the side of the road fixing a puncture, you might as well smile about it.

With the roads in such a horrendous state, there were bound to be a few punctures this weekend, but one didn't leave this week's winner feeling deflated.

Up for grabs was a pair of Decathlon's snazzy cycling socks and if you missed this weekend's competition, don't worry. Decathlon will be back with another chance to win on Friday.

While we have seen loads of you head out on gravel bikes and MTBs in recent weeks, our winner this weekend was getting in the road miles.

Congrats to Henry who bags this week's prize.

He took advantage of a puncture to have a well-earned sit-down. Don't forget to check out some of the other brilliant entries below.