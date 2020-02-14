Back to news
news
Competitions

#MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - Get your snorkel

Your chance to win some Decathlon prizes
by Liam Cahill
Fri, Feb 14, 2020 13:55
0

It's looking like another washout weekend thanks to Storm Dennis.

Thankfully, the wind won't be as strong as last weekend, so as long as you've got a good rain jacket and a healthy amount of motivation, you should be ok to get out on the bike.

When you head out, remember to snap a picture of how much you're enjoying the rain!

Once you've got a pic, upload it to Instagram using #MyCyclingWeekend in the caption and you'll be in with a chance of winning a lovely pair of cycling socks from Decathlon.

We'll pick a winner on Monday so check road.cc to see if you've won.

Before you go, here's some inspiration.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Bit grim and rainy this morning, shoulda stayed in bed...” 😜 #alwaysworthit #ridewithmates #lightbro

A post shared by Dirty Wknd (@dirtywknd) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Spot de Olympiaan 😉

A post shared by ASC Olympia (@ascolympia) on

my cycling weekend
Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

Latest Comments