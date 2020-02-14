MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - Get your snorkel

It's looking like another washout weekend thanks to Storm Dennis.

Thankfully, the wind won't be as strong as last weekend, so as long as you've got a good rain jacket and a healthy amount of motivation, you should be ok to get out on the bike.

When you head out, remember to snap a picture of how much you're enjoying the rain!

Once you've got a pic, upload it to Instagram using #MyCyclingWeekend in the caption and you'll be in with a chance of winning a lovely pair of cycling socks from Decathlon.

We'll pick a winner on Monday so check road.cc to see if you've won.

Before you go, here's some inspiration.