Jeremy Vine films close pass but told he’s ‘in middle of the road’; Greipel misses Spring Classics with dislocated shoulder; Make Evans Great Again is BACK; Amazing (and stomach-turning) drone descent; No doping control at French race +more on live blog

Overtake of the day. Seriously aggressive driver. Who are @CBRE, anyway? pic.twitter.com/41BUyLz6ow — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) February 11, 2020

The broadcaster regularly posts incidents of poor, reckless and downright idiotic driving he captures on camera during his commutes around London; and the latest is a pointlessly aggressive overtake from the driver of a CBRE van, who honks his horn as he overtakes. Our news editor and London resident Simon MacMichael has identfied the road as George Street in Marylebone.

Try getting out the middle of the road and creating that situation, 90% of the things you post on here about cycling you create with your poor decisions and reckless “filtering” — Matt (@MattTomlinson74) February 11, 2020

Why you riding ya bike in the middle of the road though 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Andy Neale (@Sparra06_) February 11, 2020

Tbf you are cycling in the centre of the road — Nick#5️⃣ (@motox375) February 11, 2020

A number of the replies accuse Mr Vine of being in the middle of the road; however the parked cars on the left would suggest he is taking up a (perfectly legal) more central road position to avoid a potential dooring from an occupant of one of the parked cars.

Can Mr Vine possibly be in the wrong? Let us know in the comments as always...