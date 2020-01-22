Here's a gift for sale on eBay that would make Veruca Salt blush... it's only a vintage Bobbins kids' bike plated in 24k gold with an asking price of $16,000 (about £12,250). The seller Leoget077 says: "This 12’’ classic vintage-style bike by the famous ‘Bobbins bike’ has been 24k gold-plated by Alpha Gold UK giving the ultimate child’s bike, with stabilisers, chain guard and a reupholstered leather seat. Even the bell inside is gold-plated! The perfect bike for the perfect Prince or Princess in your life for Christmas."

As we're now into January we'll assume the bike didn't sell in time for Christmas last month, but if your nipper has a birthday coming up and you have 12 grand lying around then why not make an offer? Strangely the seller appears to be based in Holt in the United Kingdom but postage is specified to the US-only; they've also listed a gold-plated stunt scooter for £6,500 if that's all your child is worth to you.

Anyone who does splash out is also welcome to get in touch with us for a free pair of road.cc socks as well to sweeten the deal... for everyone else though, check out our guide to the best kids' bikes that don't cost into four and five figures.