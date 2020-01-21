Controversial Australian Youtuber Durianrider, real name Harley Johnstone, was allegedly attacked along with his girlfriend outside a shopping mall in Adelaide at the weekend. Johnstone has now posted a lengthy video (above) saying how the attack was an 'ambush' from behind, and that the attacker is known to him.

He claims the person has been arrested and charged, and that it was the same individual who perpetrated a similar attack in 2016. 42-year-old Johnstone claims his 21-year-old girlfriend Natasha Miklich suffered no physical injuries, and while he was sent to hospital after falling unconscious, he asked to be discharged early because he feared for his safety.

Johnstone is known for his strong opinions on pro cycling, tech, veganism and fitness, often speaking of being abused by 'trolls' online; and it appears once again, the rivalries have spilled over into real life. CCTV stills published by the Daily Mail allegedly show Johnstone on the ground with his attacker on top of him, who was said to have been arrested at the scene while Johnstone was taken to hospital.