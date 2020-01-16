On a day when we reported that Cycle Surgery’s owners are closing down the chain, Halfords has lifted the bike retail industry’s gloom with news that its cycling sales are up 5.9 per cent in the 14 weeks to 3 January, including the crucial Christmas trading period.

That’s on a like-for-like basis – a measure used in the City to assess retailers’ performance since it strips out the impact of new or expanded stores opened during the period.

The company said that growth was “broadly based across the bike categories. Our work to optimise the cycling space in our retail stores together with a more innovative and differentiated range has created a better shopping experience for our customers during the peak holiday period. This in turn has delivered strong sales growth as well as better margins and reduced working capital levels.”

CEO Graham Stapleton said: "I am pleased with our overall performance in Q3, with total revenue growing nearly 5 per cent in the quarter.

“Our results reflect the positive actions we have taken across the Group to deliver on our strategy, particularly Motoring Services, which grew strongly.

“Within Retail, Cycling performed particularly well, as customers responded to our innovative product ranges and differentiated proposition.

“Approximately 85 per cent of our bike range is unique to Halfords, including our successful partnership with Disney and the development of an innovative range with Trunki, both of which helped to sell a record number of Kids bikes in the period.

“In addition, our ability to provide customers with a unique, free, build and storage offer was met with strong demand, as we built 86,000 bikes in the week before Christmas," he added.