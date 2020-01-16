Here’s a rarity for our Near Miss of the Day series – an incident in which the perpetrator is a cyclist, who left-hooks another rider at a junction.

It was filmed by road.cc reader Simon. Keep an eye on the right hand side of the frame and you’ll see the cyclist in yellow overtaking the rider in black before immediately turning left.

Simon told us: “Just to prove that it isn't just motor vehicles that have the monopoly on left hooks, here's someone on their morning cycle commute that was in such a hurry to get to work that he was happy to cut up this gentleman on his way somewhere.

I guess he wasn't going fast enough for the guy in yellow.

