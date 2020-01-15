Home
Welcome to Wednesday's live blog, with Jack Sexty, Simon MacMichael and the rest of the team. 

Live blog: 

15/01/2020, 09:28

The greatest pothole pic ever taken? Plus, new survey says potholes are more annoying than drivers who don't indicate

This gem originally came from the York Press a few months back, when a Mr Grant Parker realised a giant crater that opened up after he had driven past in his Volvo Estate car was big enough for him to climb in. 

It's doing the rounds today of all days, as a new survey from Tarmac of 2,000 road users - including cyclists, drivers and motorcyclists - revealed potholes are the biggest bugbear of all on the roads. Eight out of ten said they regularly had to navigate around potholes whenever they took to the road, and a fifth said the had been involved in a pothole-related accident or collision. 

Of the top 20 road annoyances, potholes were first, drivers who don't indicate were second and tailgaters wre third. Even though cyclists were included amongst those surveyed, cyclists were cited as the fifth-biggest annoyance. I reckon we can guess what cyclists' biggest annoyance on the road is... 

Paul Fleetham, managing director of contracting at Tarmac, said: “Potholes may seem like a minor problem - but they cause millions of people financial and physical damage each year.

“Our research shows that the vast majority of city-dwellers are fed up with the inconvenience they cause. It is therefore essential that road maintenance in England and Wales receives adequate government funding.

“We need to move to a longer-term proactive approach to funding that focuses on the social value of our roads, managing the network as a vital asset with proper preventative structural maintenance."

Tarmac also found that 700,000 potholes across England were reported in 2018/19, which would add up to an estimated 28km of pure pothole.  

15/01/2020, 08:22

Potholes: it's war

Britain's foremost anti-pothole activist Mark Morrell, affectionately known as Mr Pothole, has brought out the tanks in the battle to save our roads from their current state of disrepair. We've spoken to the man himself, so check back for an interview later today on road.cc. 

15/01/2020, 08:19

From the department of winter bike protection

