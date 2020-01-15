Given that West London was bathed in sunshine this lunchtime, and the strong winds of the past two days had settled down, a certain member of the road.cc team decided to have a pleasant ride down to the river and crack on with the afternoon’s work there.

What follows is a salutary tale on why, besides being familiar with the Highway Code, you should also sometimes take a look at the tide tables, whether on two wheels or four.

The first two pictures below were taken by the river at Richmond-upon-Thames at around 4.15pm – with another two and a quarter hours to go until high tide, which is 6.30pm this evening.

Within 10 minutes, the Thames was up to here on the vehicle.

At this point, dear readers, your correspondent’s gaze turned to his bike and … BLOODY HELL!

Feet got wet in the retrieval of it, and it got parked somewhere more sensible and out of harm’s way (well, that was the idea, but read on).

By now, the car was turning into something of a local tourist attraction.

Shortly afterwards, the owner of the vehicle turned up, shouted “That’s my car!” and waded into the Thames.

For a moment, at looked as though he were about to open the door, but shouts of “DON’T!” from bystanders discouraged him, and he made his sorry way up the aptly-named Water Lane to … well, who knows? Call his insurers, or a vehicle recovery service?

So, back to the bike. It was swiftly becoming apparent that without a quick change of venue, your road.cc journo and his bike – and dog – would not be going anywhere in the next there hours.

Another 15 seconds, and that’s what would have happened. Feet (but not paws, she is small enough to pick up) got wet again, and the bike was safely taken up the hill to drier land.

In the meantime, once the engine had flooded, the brake and hazard lights of the car started flashing in some eerie appeal for help.

At the time of publication, there are still five minutes to go until high tide.