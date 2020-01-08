Home
Welcome to Wednesday's live blog, with Jack Sexty, Simon MacMichael and the rest of the team. 

Sainsbury's delivery driver admits killing cyclist, after driving off because he thought he had hit a deer.

65-year-old Vincent Cassar from Basingstoke admitted causing death by dangerous driving, after knocking down and killing 61-year-old Stephen Gibbons in Bracknell and initially driving off because he says he thought he had struck a deer. 

Police initially launched an investigation into a suspected hit-and-run, and yesterday the judge at Reading Crown Court accepted Cassar was active in coming forward to the police when he stopped his HGV later on after realising an accident had taken place. 

Judge Paul Dugdale said: “You have pleaded guilty to causing the death of Stephen Gibbons by the careless manner in which you drove the HGV on August 4, 2018.

 

“That is a serious offence, as you know. You understand and you need to know that it is an offence for which you may well receive a custodial sentence but you are a man in your mid-60s, you are of good character, you have 20 years of clean driving experience driving an HGV for Sainsbury’s."

Prosecutor Charles Royle said: "We would put this in the higher category of careless driving.

 

“There is a critique of sight lines. This took place about 300 metres after a roundabout leading up to a Sainsbury’s on the left hand side before going into Bracknell town centre. The view would have been about 180 metres.

“It would appear that there was an obstacle in the road which had been seen just before the collision. Reactions were too late to avoid it. We say this is an inattention of what is ahead. He came off the motorway at 04.40 in the morning. The collision occurred at 04.42.”

The judge gave Cassar unconditional bail and disqualified him from driving, saying there was "a very real risk" of a prison sentence. Sentencing was adjourned until 7th February. 

08/01/2020, 09:11

08/01/2020, 08:57

You might have already guessed which one won

We've seen this done a couple of times before... and coupled with our own experiences, it will come as no surprise that the latest local paper to send staffers into rush hour traffic found that the one on the bike won, with train in second, car in third and the bus coming last. The cyclist took just 26 minutes to make the journey from Horsforth to Whitehall Road in Leeds city centre, with the same bus journey taking a huge 1 hour and 33 minutes. 

08/01/2020, 08:47

:You aren't made of sugar": how the Dutch carry on riding through the rain

In his blog post (and demonstrated in the video above) the Dutch cycling ambassador to the Dutch Cycling Embassy Mark Wagenbuur observes Tilberg residents riding in the wet, and not appearing too fussed. The solutions are fairly simple, i.e. take car and dress in the appropriate rain gear: "This was on a Friday afternoon in mid-December. It was 5.3 degrees and it had been raining all day long. According to the weather service for a total of 8.5 hours and there had been 7.4mm of rain.

"When I cycled back to the station I noticed many young people coming back from school. They were cycling in the rain, often in groups, just like I was. But there were not only children, many elderly, doing some shopping in town, rode just as well, often in rain gear."

