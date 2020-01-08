While early January at the sharp end of the retail industry means New Year sales after the Christmas rush, in tech terms it also signifies a look at what may be some of the biggest sellers in the year to come with the mammoth Consumer Electronics Show – nowadays known simply as CES – in Las Vegas providing a showcase for products from brands big and small.

The sprawling show spans all kinds of sectors – and while in terms of the bike industry there are more important shows throughout the year, CES does tend to throw up some cycling specific products each year, some of which will catch on, others perhaps not.

We’ll be taking a more detailed look at some of those here on road.cc later this week but in the meantime, here are three that have caught our eye.

First off, there’s the AO Air Atmos personal air filter (pictured above). The company’s chief executive Dan Bowden developed it after encountering problems with air pollution during his commute in London. It’s claimed to be 50 times more effective than existing facemasks.

Next up, is it a car or is it a bike? Well, the Wello Family, originating from France, is billed as a bit of both. Costing £6,600 it can carry two adults – one behind the other – or one adult in front plus two kids in the back.

Last up this evening, we have the Benjilock. It’s a bike lock you can unlock using your fingerprint. Nifty, eh? Well, maybe not if our experience of trying to unlock a smartphone in the rain in the same way is anything to go by.

Luckily, it comes with a key of last resort … although given the whole idea is not to have to worry about a key and you’ll have to take one with you just in case, perhaps that should be a key of first resort?