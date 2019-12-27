Our weekly round-up of Five Cool Things usually shows off the latest and greatest products we've got in for testing here at road.cc... but this time we gave you the chance to show us some of your favourite bike-themed Christmas gifts for the chance to win some stunning road.cc socks.

Below are our five faves - of the things that are commercially available we've also been on a virtual hunt to find the same or similar products online, you'll see the buying links above the pics if you want one for yourself (or if you're one of those annoyingly organised types who wants some Christmas gift inspiration for 2020). Congrats to the winners and we hope all our readers have had a great Christmas!

Flamme Rouge board game

road.cc reader Tommy has got a great excuse to pass on those long-winded games of Monopoly this festive season, as his new board game of choice will now undoubtedly be Flamme Rouge! This "fast-paced, tactical bicycle racing game" sees each player controls a team of two riders (a Rouleur and a Sprinter) with players racing to cross the line first - it's suitable for ages 8 and up and is for two to four players.

Pantani was a God book

Aeropex wireless bone-conducting headphones

Rapha chamois cream

Mark HB received this epic trio of cycling gifts - ideally the book, cream and the headphones won't be used all at the same time...

Herne Hill Velodrome experience

Lucky Mark Frost will be honing his velodrome skills at Herne Hill and learning from some of the best coaches in the country. He also got these lovely chocolate bicycles from Choc On Choc to sweeten the deal...

...Merry Christmas Mark, and enjoy the track day!

Flights to Mallorca

This is a gift we can all get behind... some flights to Mallorca, gratefully received by road.cc Facebook follower Goosey Karlsson! In case you didn't know, this Spanish island is officially the world's most popular for cycling, with hills a-plenty and some seriously epic views as a reward for your efforts.

LEJOG bicycle print

We've saved our favourite until last... and it's this super special LEJOG-themed framed bike print received by Teresa Day from a friend. Teresa and her friend completed the mammoth challenge back in September, so this gift was particularly apt and meaningful of course.

The five winners above have all been contacted - but just to reiterate if you are one of the famous five then please email jack.sexty [at] road.cc with your delivery address, shoe size and preferred sock colour (black or white), and we'll post your prize out to you when our hangovers have settled on the 2nd January!