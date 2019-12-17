Christmas is just around the corner, and we're still busy testing to get our last few reviews in to give you some extra present recommendations or things to keep your eye on for the new year! Here's the best stuff that's bee sent out to our intrepid testers this week...

Jack Wolfskin Neuron Backpack

£140.00

Not many things are safe from smart tech nowadays, and outdoor brand Jack Wolfskin's latest effort is this backpack featuring an illuminated set of LEDs to help you stand out when cycling in the dark. The LEDs are activated by connecting a power bank to the USB plug inside the backpack and you should be lit up for at least nine hours, and to further bolster visibility there are also large areas of 'retroreflective' fabric. In terms of storage you get a small security pocket at the back of the pack that provides a safe place to stash a wallet, and your laptop and tablet can be stowed in the padded e-device compartments. There are several other stash pockets for smaller items, and also a separate waterproof pack bag and a sternum strap to take some of the weight off your back - capacity is 26 litres. Did Matt Lamy find it illuminating on his commute? The test report is due soon...

jack-wolfskin.co.uk

Shimano MT7 Gore-Tex SPD shoes

£159.99

Described as ideal for multi-day bikepacking tours, to commuting or even just a short trip to a coffee shop, these waterproof SPD-compatible boots have a waterproof Gore-Tex liner so your toes won't get freezing and your feet won't get soaked. When you're on the bike, an EVA midsole should provide plenty of support and the BOA L6 dial gives you a quick an easy way to modify the fit. A grippy rubber sole should also make exploring on foot plenty comfortable. Worth the asking price? Watch out for Mike Stead's verdict in the new year.

freewheel.co.uk

Specialized Diverge Comp E5

£1,949.00

The 2020 Diverge Comp E5 comes with a Shimano 105 drivetrain and a Praxis Works Alba chainset with 48/32 chainrings, a wise size for this gravel-focussed bike. Specialized Axis Sport wheels with their tubeless-ready Roadsport 35mm tyres are ideal for roads, brief off-road forays and gravel riding, and the rest of the finishing kit is all supplied by Specialized including a comfy Body Geometry Power Sport saddle. A solid do-it-all bike at a reasonable price? Stu Kerton is testing it now.

specialized.com

Topeak Pocket Rocket

£19.99

This lightweight mini pump is designed for road riders, with an alloy barrel and an efficient design that can pump up to 160 psi according to Topeak's claims. It's suitable for Shrada, Presta or Dunlop valves and weighs just 109g while being 22cm long, so should fit in most back jersey pocks with ease. A side-mounting bracket also means you can mount it down by your water bottle if you really don't like carrying stuff. Find out if it got Dave Atkinson pumped or left him feeling deflated in the full test report, coming soon...

extrauk.co.uk

Bioracer Glove One Tempest Pixel Protect

£42.00

Bioracer's latest winter gloves are made with their Tempest fabric feature a unique panel stitching concept, whereby the gloves are stitched from the outside to offer a better fit and no irritation, according to Bioracer. There are reflective details on the outer, and the fabric is also wind and waterproof to protect you from the elements. What score will they get handed from tester Adam Robertson? His review is coming early in the new year...

shop-bioracer.co.uk

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.