"Think Zwift, but different", RGT Cycling told us when sending over details of their virtual training platform, which has now officially launched after four years in development. We checked it out over a year ago when it was still known as Road Grand Tours, and now as well as the name shortening they've tweaked it and launched a subscription model that will cost £12.99 a month for the premium version, or totally free for the... well, free version.

RGT Cycling say they've done extensive work into rider's movements to make the virtual world as realistic as possible, with drafting and braking all taken into consideration. There are eight real roads for users to explore, including the Cap de Formentor and the Stelvio Pass, and there is also a 'Magic Roads' feature that converts GPX files into a virtual course, so you can pretty much ride any road in the world.

There are also events, which users on the free subscription can also access, and you can also organise private races with friends. Both the 'Freemium' and Premium subscriptions are available now - you need to download the mobile app (available on iPhone and Android) to connect your devices and register, and the Screen App (for Windows, Mac, iPad and Apple TV) to give you the display - you can head over to the RGT Cycling website for more info.