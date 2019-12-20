The radical new Hope HB.T track bike that the British Cycling team will race in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is now available to order, with prices starting at £15,550 + VAT.
Hope Technology is offering a choice of framesets tailored towards different track disciplines. They are as follows:
- Standard Frameset (Frame, seatpost, Fork, Stem) | £15,550 + VAT
- Pursuit Frameset (Frame, Seatpost, Fork, Integrated Stem and Handlebar) | £17,100 + VAT
- Upright (Omnium) Frameset (Frame, Seatpost, Fork, Integrated Stem and Handlebar) | £18,200 + VAT
- Sprint Frameset (Frame, Seatpost, Fork, Integrated Stem and Handlebar) | £19,600 + VAT
It’ll also be selling disc wheels, for which it has developed a new manufacturing process, as well as a trispoke. A rear disc costs £2,450 + VAT, front disc is £2,100 + VAT and the trispoke we’ve never heard about before until now, costs £2,250 + VAT.
Each frameset is handmade and built to order so this means the availability will be very limited. Hope will require a £5,000 deposit and once your frame specification has been requested, a delivery date will be proposed.
You can send your orders to order [at] hopetech.com
I wonder how many nations and athletes will be putting an order in?
