Matt Stephens takes Cav for a spin
This is well worth a watch - the latest episode in Sigma Sports' Cafe Ride series.
The eighth episode of our Cafe Ride series is now LIVE on our YouTube channel, and it's a pretty special one. Matt Stephens caught up with none other than Mark Cavendish for a spin around the Isle of Man.
Follow the link to watch now
Just fancy that ... !
Another dodgy Testogel delivery to a major sports organisation based in Manchester's M11 postcode? Has Pep lost his pep?
A former member of Manchester City's medical team is facing a doping charge involving a banned steroid.
Andrew Johnson, who was also club doctor at Bury FC, is accused of “tampering” with a Therapeutic Use Exemption application believed to be for the steroid Testogel.
Brazilian cyclist to attempt (draft-assisted) 300km/h in Bolivia
Evandro Portela will next year make an attempt to ride his bike at 300km/h at Salar de Uyuni, the world’s largest salt flat, in Bolivia.
The Brazilian first came to our attention in 2014 when we published a video of him drafting a truck at 124km/h.
Portela subsequently set a Guinness World Record for the fastest draft-assisted speed on a public road when he rode at 202km/h on the BR277 road between Curitiba and São José dos Pinhais in 2017. (You can watch a video of that frightening bout of nutcasery here.)
Last month, Essex architect Neil Campbell was officially recognised as the fastest man ever on a bicycle after he hit a draft-assisted speed of 174.3mph (280.6km/h) at Elvington Airfield in North Yorkshire.
Denise Mueller-Korenek of the United States has gone even quicker, however, hitting 184mph (296km/h) at Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah last year.
Here’s how that went:
Dani Rowe is no longer a cyclist
Wooohooooo my first EVER pull up!! As an endurance cyclist my upper body was always so weak! It’s fun to have different goals now & I still love having something to work for !! @ufit_fitness pic.twitter.com/FTCcejMUzU
Boardman makes a characteristically logical case for more close pass operations
Great people can do this to help themselves, but we don't want to rely on DIY policing. If video footage is admissible, Imagine if a police officer did the filming (in plane clothes) lights, close pass..etc & submitted in same way. Fines would pay for enforcement many times over
Plane clothes though? Does he expect officers to dress like Maverick?
Commute by bike... and get a ticket
We've posted a full story on that cycle commuting study that was co-authored by Alistair and Jonny Brownlee. Have a read.
The headline finding is that walking or cycling to work reduces the risk of heart attacks.
Which isn't to say that cycle commuting doesn't bring different challenges. Earlier today, we reported on a Freedom of Information request which has revealed that cyclists were on the receiving end of 91 per cent of tickets issued by the Metropolitan Police on a major cycleway corridor into London.
This is despite the fact that 90 per cent of casualties on the route the previous year involved motor vehicles. Full story here.
Cyclists to play music to warn London buses of their presence?
Yes cyclist not seeing busses, that's the issues.
London buses to play music to warn cyclists of their presence
Transport for London (TfL) have announced a trial that involves playing an “artificial sound” through speakers on the front of new hybrid and electric buses.
The vehicles are so quiet that the move has been considered necessary to warn pedestrians and cyclists that they’re there.
The London Evening Standard reports that the noise is an “ethereal” bass note accompanied by a pulsing beep.
Video: Rider taken out by deer on commute home
Nathan was cycling home from work earlier this month when he was clattered by a deer.
“My route takes me straight up the A38 out of Bristol, crossing under the M5 through Almondsbury then over the M4 before turning off into the darkness down Fernhill to head towards the Old Severn Bridge via Tockington and Olveston," said Nathan.
“I’d descended the first part of the hill and was on a flatter section, so ‘luckily’, according to my Strava records I was only doing around 26mph at the time of the incident.
“Due to recent horrible resurfacing of the outside of some of Fernhill, I was towards the middle of my side of the road at this stage to try to avoid the ‘test track’ new surface that tries to shake my fillings out. Due to the descent into darkness I also had both of my Lezyne front lights (three decent power LEDs) on at this point to enable me to see where I was going (camera quality does not do justice to them).
“I then noticed a car approaching me on the other side of the road and was slightly aware of an unusual noise in the hedge ahead of me to my left. No sooner had I started thinking ‘wonder what that is?’, than the ‘offender’ revealed itself to be a fairly substantial Doe.
“Before I knew it, I was thinking ‘DOH! A deer’, as it quickly dashed in front of me, no doubt startled by me and the approaching car, and took out my front wheel.
Nathan didn’t go over his bars, but landed on his side with the majority of the impact taken by his elbow.
“Unfortunately, as I was in the middle of the road at this point, all I hit was tarmac rather than the grass verge it may have been, if I was more willing to ride at the edge of the road.
“Pain was immediate, and resulting damage was fairly extensive – smashed watch, torn jacket at elbow and shoulder, torn leggings, dented/scratched helmet, displaced front mudguard, damaged rear brake calliper.
“Damage to me was a minor fracture to my left radius (determined after nine hours in A&E), popped/heavily bruised ribs, lots of road rash and a dead big toe nail which is now trying to leave my left foot.
“You’ll all be glad to hear that by the time I’d dragged myself to the side of the road to avoid any following motorists, the deer had long gone, so hopefully only a bit of a tyre mark/bruising wherever I hit her.”
Silver lining
This comment is in reference to the German driver who tried to get himself jailed (and succeeded).
Maybe encourage more cycling to work then, yeah?
In response to the Brownlees' study, below, Cycling UK make the obvious point.
The Conservative Party manifesto pledges less than a quarter of current cycle funding over the next five years, despite a previous admission that funding needed to double for it to hit cycling targets.
Active travel is associated with fewer heart attacks - according to a new report.
Active travel is associated with fewer heart attacks - according to a new report.

The UK spends £6bn a year coping with the aftermath of obesity related illness but has allocated only £70m on cycling and walking per year. We need more #fundingforcycling
— Cycling UK (@WeAreCyclingUK) December 19, 2019
Walking and cycling to work linked with fewer heart attacks – new research from… the Brownlees?
Walking and cycling to work were associated with fewer heart attacks across 43 million adults in England, according to a new national study.
The research was published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology and was rather eye-catchingly co-authored by Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, who are alumni of the University of Leeds.
Walking and cycling to work has been linked to fewer heart attacks in a new national study published today by Leeds researchers.
— University of Leeds (@UniversityLeeds) December 19, 2019
Alistair Brownlee, double Olympic triathlon champion, said: “Our study at the University of Leeds shows that exercise as a means of commuting to work is associated with lower levels of heart attack. The benefits of regular exercise are numerous and we support initiatives to help everyone become and stay active.”
Northern Quarter Bee Network consultation underway
Segregated lanes, pedestrianised areas and more.
Storage space
In Wandsworth (London), 18% of road space is used for parked cars. Congestion anyone? https://t.co/PNtIqyGoKR
— citymobility (@citycyclists) December 19, 2019
Josh Quigley won’t be home for Christmas
Round-the-world cyclist Josh Quigley won’t meet his goal of being home for Christmas following a series of setbacks.
Quigley recently had to pop home from Australia to get a new passport after his old one was damaged by sweat. He’s also suffered the theft of his bike in London and, less dramatically, a £75 fine for riding his bike in Bedford.
He’s currently cycling across the US, but has been battling serious head winds and suffered four punctures in 24 hours.
Day 247: 70 miles....
Day 247: 70 miles....
— Josh Quigley (@JoshQuigley92) December 18, 2019
German man drove into oncoming cycle lane because he wanted to go to jail
The BBC reports that an unemployed German man who was living out of his car deliberately drove into a cyclist in what turned out to be a successful bid to be sent to prison.
The 62-year-old man had lost his job as a computer scientist and then blown all his savings on a trip around Europe.
With no home and his car's licence having expired, he apparently resolved to commit a crime in an attempt to gain "all-round care in a penal institution".
He drove into an oncoming cycle lane and hit a 48-year-old cyclist at 50mph. The cyclist is still suffering physical and psychological effects of the collision.
Judges ruled the motorist’s actions constituted attempted murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment.
A court spokesman said he had since shown some remorse and had decided to hand his pension payments to his victim.