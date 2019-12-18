A motorist who made a close pass on a cyclist at 90mph has been banned from driving for six months in the first prosecution brought under Northamptonshire Police’s Operation Snap.

The footage was shot by road.cc reader Dave, whose videos have been featured in our Near Miss of the Day series a number of times, although he was unable to share this one with us until the court case concluded.

Dave, who several years ago met with the force’s then chief constable, leading to it conducting its first ever operation targeting close pass drivers, told us that the incident on 11 September on Bedford Road, Rushden, “frightened the life out of me.”

On Monday Denzel Masawi of Rushden, aged 26, was convicted of driving in excess of a 30mph speed limit after pleading not guilty of the offence at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court.

Besides the six-month ban, he was also fined £592 and ordered to pay a £59 victim surcharge and costs of £620.

PC Dave Lee from Northamptonshire Police’s Safer Roads Team said: “Operation Snap was launched to allow members of the public who capture bad driving on camera to easily submit it to Northamptonshire Police.

“This new process makes it easier for both those with cameras capturing the bad driving and for us to be able to process it.”

