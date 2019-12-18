On the live blog: @Glos_Police officer allegedly tells cyclist "Maybe you should consider trading in your bike for a Hummer" following shocking close pass by a coach. An appropriate response? https://t.co/xEtixyxy5F #cycling pic.twitter.com/p3v9xFrCso — road.cc (@roadcc) January 10, 2019

To jog your memory, this story originally began with cyclist Matt Coldrey being told by Gloucestershire Police that they wouldn't be taking action against George Young's Coaches for the shocking close pass above; Mr Coldrey was also asked if he had a vendetta against the company, and was told: "maybe you should trade your bike for a Hummer."

Back in October, it was revealed that following a backlash from our reporting and elsewhere, Gloucestershire Police changed their tune and the driver ended up with six points on his licence and a fine.

For those of you following this story - the coach operator has now lost their licence. A victory for vulnerable road users, the police, the school children subjected to this company's lack of care for safety and the journalism of @GlosLiveOnline & @RoadCC https://t.co/TIQZWktwfC https://t.co/6GkISJ2ioG — my bike riding account (@CyclistGlos) December 18, 2019

But that's not all... Gloucestershire Live report that George Young's Coaches will now have their licence revoked completely from Monday 23rd December, after an inquiry found that passengers were often exposed to a degree of danger in their vehicles due to high levels of exhaust fumes, leaking water, faulty luggage doors and insecure bumpers amongst other things... not to mention the poor standard of driving captured in the clip above.

The company's main source of work comes from school contracts, with 19 coaches operating across two Gloucestershire schools. Traffic Commissioner Nicholas Denton said that company director Kevin Young “had no idea of the importance of the ‘Guide to Maintaining Roadworthiness’ or even what it was”, and he along with Gwendoline Ruth Young will be disqualified from holding an operator’s licence until 23 December, 2022.

road.cc is quite often asked why we do our near miss of the day series and report on bad driving in general, both of which could be considered off-putting to cyclists; and while the reasons for this coach company losing their licence weren't directly because of the driver's actions on that day, hopefully the publicity didn't do any harm, and the roads in Gloucestershire are now that little bit safer...