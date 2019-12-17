If you're after a super versatile and affordable gravel bike, then Canyon's Grail AL is without doubt up there with the very best... and from today it's back in stock on Canyon's UK website with fresh colours, graphics and more component choices for 2020!

While the Grail CF SL with a carbon frame comes with Canyon's intriguing-looking 'hoverbar' with its double-decking design, the Grail AL keeps things simpler with a more traditional Canyon alloy drop bar. The frame is sturdy and lightweight 6061 aluminium paired with a carbon fork, and all five bikes in the range have hydraulic disc brakes for the very best in stopping power.

It's a super durable and versatile bike that is just as adept commuting on the tarmac as it is on bikepacking adventures, as noted by David in the video below and in his full review of the Grail AL 7.0 on our sister site off.road.cc.

The Grail AL comes in five different models for 2020, with the top spec AL 7.0 coming equipped with SRAM Rival 1x for a simplistic set-up that will take you far and wide on your off-road adventures.

The most affordable AL 6.0 features Shimano's GRX gravel-specific groupset, and it also comes in a women-specific version. The colourways are Rosewood Red or Flat Green for the Grail WMN AL models, and Solid Silver or Flat Green for the Grail AL. All models come with confidence-inspiring Schwalbe 40 mm G-One Bite tyres paired with gravel-specific wide rims from DT Swiss, both tubeless-ready should you wish to further boost your puncture protection.

This article features paid promotion on behalf of Canyon GB.