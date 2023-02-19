Check out the WorldTour sprint-winning Scott Foil RC aero road bike

We've already seen plenty of the Scott Foil RC at the WorldTour races - this is the bike that Charlotte Kool sprinted to stage win at the opening stage of the Women’s UAE Tour, and the men’s team is surely going to offer us more close-ups and demonstrations of the Foil's abilities at the Men's UAE Tour that is about to kick off tomorrow.

This pro bike is also the very same that Aaron reviewed recently. But now, let's have a closer look at what makes this pro aero bike so exceptional.

Scott has been working with Team DSM for a couple of years now and the team is the only WorldTour team riding the Swiss brand's designs, including the all-new Foil RC, which the team raced for the first time in 2022. Scott's bikes are probably partially responsible for the team's successes, which since 2021 include multiple Grand Tour stage wins and wearing the first yellow jersey at the inaugural Tour de France Femmes.

The new Foil RC comes with a stunning, sophisticated colourway that seems to neatly match DSM's team colours, and has been designed around three aspects: "aero, lightweight and comfort". It's what Scott calls the next evolution of aero bikes, made for WorldTour sprinters, attackers and breakaway riders, and is supposedly the fastest Scott bike out there.

The speediness is made possible by the aero frame with dropped seat stays, but also the advanced components.

One of the most innovative features of the Foil is their patented Syncros Duncan SL Aero CFT seatpost. It should offer comfort on light gravel and cobbles alike, and simultaneously ensure that you're delivering maximum power through the pedals because you're not bouncing around on your saddle. It's made of two parts; the front is a flexible carbon fibre piece that dampens any bumps and the rear can be taken apart, so to say, and you can slot in a rear light that maintains the super aero qualities of the post.

Team DSM is partners with Shimano, so it is no surprise that the Foil here is equipped with a Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and Shimano wheels, and that's what consumers can also get if they can afford to buy the Foil RC Pro model.

The Dura-Ace wheels are rolling on Vittoria tyres and although the pros likely change their tyre widths to suit the race conditions, the Foil RC Pro that is available for consumers comes with a 26mm tyre at the front and 28m at the back.

The cockpit on the Foil is a beautifully integrated (and perhaps somewhat of a mechanics nightmare) Syncros Creston iC SL Aero that weighs a mere 335g - and you can see DSM is riding with Wahoo. Still, the Aero computer mount can take any cycling computer with the right insert.

And the weight? Scott says the bike weighs 7.32kg - in what size, we don't know but that is still a very lightweight bike. Buying one of them will make your pockets lighter, too, as the Foil RC Pro model retails for £10,499.

