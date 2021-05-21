Support road.cc

Video - Switching to electronic shifting - 7 reasons for and 7 reasons against

Are you all for going electric, or happy to stick to mechanical?
by Liam Cahill
UPDATED Fri, May 21, 2021 12:39

First Published May 21, 2021

Electronic shifting is seen as the top-end of gearing and while it is mightily impressive, there are some drawbacks. Here are seven reasons why you should get electronic shifting and seven reasons why you might want to think twice. 

The three main component manufacturers all have electronic groupsets. Shimano has Di2, an 11-speed system that is the longest-running of the big three and Shimano has the lion's share of the pro peloton. We're expecting to see an updated Shimano Dura-Ace groupset at some point this year and we've covered what we'd like to see.

The groupset is widely rumored to be 12-speed and wireless - patents filed by Shimano have shown both features - so Shimano might be about to catch up with SRAM and Campagnolo.

SRAM's eTap AXS is the brand's latest electronic offering. Unlike Shimano which offers electronics on just its top two groupset lines, SRAM offers wireless tech on three groupset levels with the latest being the Rival eTap AXS. There is also Force and Red level eTap AXS groupsets available.

Campagnolo also opts for a 12-speed system and the EPS groupsets that the classic Italian company produces retain many of the features that we love from mechanical Campagnolo groupsets.

All of the electronic systems offer a high degree of customisation, but they aren't without their faults. We've come up with seven reasons for and against switching to electronic shifting. Do you agree with our points? Watch the video and then let us know in the comments below.

